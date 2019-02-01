It all starts off with a visit by Black Angus on Feb. 1 and there’s a full month of music to follow. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Fabuloso February as Osborne Bay Pub presents a month of stellar acts

From gypsy blues to raunchy rock to a super Valentine’s night out, check these offerings

February is one heckuva month at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton. Berry Music Company’s lined up some great acts.

It all starts tonight (Friday, Feb. 1) at 8 p.m. with Black Angus.

Tickets are $10 at door for this group, which is all about good songs, good humour, good friends, and good whiskey.

Gareth Hurwood leads with his voice while Alex MacCuaig provides bass and harmonies. Sarah Tradewell on fiddle and Tom Salter on drums tie up the package that takes listeners from Vancouver Island to Ireland and back again.

•••

Tomorrow (Feb. 2) starting at 9 p.m. you can enjoy Blue Moon Marquee with special guest Ryan McNally.

This is a gypsy blues band born in the wild rose country who’ve relocated to the coast of the Salish Sea.

Advance tickets are at $15 at EventBrite.com or $20 at door.

•••

For a total change, on Feb. 8 starting at 8 p.m., it’s The Neil Young Show, which re-creates the musical spirit and legend of this Canadian born icon. To hear it is to know: Rock and Roll can never die.

Phil Shaver, guitar/vocals is from the bluegrass band, Four Chords of Wood, and is the director of the Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival. Dylan Stone, guitar/vocals, Kirk Borger and Cole Burns, bass/drums/vocals, and Ray Mohr on pedal steel make up the group. Advance tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

•••

By Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., it’s time for It’s All About Love with The Edie Daponte Quartet dinner and show event.

Experience an unforgettable evening with the beautiful Edie Daponte and her Quartet.

Perfectly paired with a special three-course dinner by chef Phillipe Lavoie, this is the place to take your loved one.

Daponte brings passion and playfulness to her live performances. moving from jazz to Bossa Nova and back again, switching between English, Portuguese, Spanish and French numbers with ease.

She will be joined by Karel Roessingh, Joey Smith and Damian Graham for an unforgettable Valentine’s night out.

There’s limited seating and reservations are required. Contact osbornebaypub@gmail.com or buy tickets at Eventbrite.com. They are $60.

•••

Quadra Sound with guest, Boy Leadfoot, hits the stage Feb. 16 starting a little later, at 9 p.m.

Quadra Sound are unapologetic rockers.

Made up of brothers Nick and Johnathan Fascione and their longtime friend Clayton Howe, they love high-impact modern rock, à la Kings of Leon and Rival Sons, yet have their roots steeped in the classic groups.

Tickets are $10 in advance from eventbrite.com or $15 at the door.

More later from this venue.

