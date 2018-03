There’s always something that you’ve never seen before at the annual Diggers collectors’ group show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The annual Diggers Club show moved to Duncan from Chemainus this year but that only increased its visibility in the overall community.

On Saturday, March 3, there was lots to see at the group’s 47th annual event, which ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering everything from wartime memorabilia to collectibles of every type for collectors and everyone who likes something unique.