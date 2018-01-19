It’s a 70s show but maybe not what you expect. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Cowichan’s Medfords take a tuneful trip through the 70s

It’s not the Seventies Show you expect, but you’ll be very happy with what you hear

The Medford Singers are presenting a winter concert entitled That 70s Show on Jan. 20 and 21.

But it’s not what you think.

You’ll hear a range of songs popular in the 1670s, 1770s, 1870s, and 1970s.

So, now you’ve guessed the Medfords have a keen sense of humour. But they also sound great in such familiar old favourites as ‘In These Delightful Pleasant Groves’ by Purcell and ‘Va, Pensiero’ from the opera, Nabucco, by Verdi.

As well the group will be singing some 1970s music such as Carole King’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend’, ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon and ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Paul Simon. There are light melodies from the distant past and fun and nostalgic ones from the recent past.

The Medfords are a 40-member choir, whose singers come from Cobble Hill, Chemainus, Duncan, Lake Cowichan, Honeymoon Bay and Mesachie Lake.

Conducted by Simon Leung and accompanied by Michael Gaudet, the choir is promising two very entertaining afternoons.

On Saturday, they sing in Lake Cowichan at St. Christopher’s Church on Cowichan Avenue at 2 p.m. On Sunday, they’ll perform in Duncan at Duncan United Church at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $17 in advance, from Volume One Bookstore in Duncan or Remax, Lake Cowichan, or $20 at the door. The show is free for children 12 and under.


VIDEO: Cowichan's Medfords take a tuneful trip through the 70s

