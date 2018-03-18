VIDEO: Colin James Blues Trio will play to a sold out house in Duncan

He’s always popular when he comes to the Cowichan Valley.

Canadian blues icon Colin James is heading to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre to play a sold out concert on March 20.

From the prairies of Saskatchewan to the stages of the world, sharing his talent with some of the greatest and most influential musicians of all time, six-time, Juno award-winning, singer-songwriter Colin James has steadily established himself as one of Canada’s greatest musicians.

With a career spanning over two decades, James continues to sell out from coast to coast including his performance at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre with his great stage performance and superb guitar prowess.

A musician’s musician, he has worked and performed with some of the best musicians in the world including Bonnie Raitt, Albert Collins, Pops Staples, Robert Cray, Luther Allison, Albert King, Keith Richards, Lenny Kravitz, ZZ Top, Mavis Staples, Roomful Of Blues, Bobby King and Terry Evans, John Hammond Jr., The Chieftains, Carlos Santana, Little Feat, Johnny Hallyday, and Buddy Guy.

In addition to writing his own material, his music has been recorded by the likes of Maria Muldaur, Johnny Halliday and Lucinda Williams.

He continues to record the music that he loves having just released his 18th album, Blue Highways, which pays tribute to some of his long time blues idols including Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, Freddie King, Jr. Wells & Buddy Guy, Peter Green, Robert Johnson and William Bell to name a few.

In the spring of 2015 after wrapping up his Hearts on Fire Tour, James was loving playing with his band and really happy with the sound they had created on stage. What better time to make a record? Especially the record James had been itching to make for years — a collection of some of his favourite blues tracks. In less than a week he was recording in The Warehouse Studios in Vancouver and in just two days, Blue Highways was born.