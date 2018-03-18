Colin James has filled the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre for his March 20 show. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Colin James Blues Trio will play to a sold out house in Duncan

He’s always popular when he comes to the Cowichan Valley.

Canadian blues icon Colin James is heading to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre to play a sold out concert on March 20.

From the prairies of Saskatchewan to the stages of the world, sharing his talent with some of the greatest and most influential musicians of all time, six-time, Juno award-winning, singer-songwriter Colin James has steadily established himself as one of Canada’s greatest musicians.

With a career spanning over two decades, James continues to sell out from coast to coast including his performance at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre with his great stage performance and superb guitar prowess.

A musician’s musician, he has worked and performed with some of the best musicians in the world including Bonnie Raitt, Albert Collins, Pops Staples, Robert Cray, Luther Allison, Albert King, Keith Richards, Lenny Kravitz, ZZ Top, Mavis Staples, Roomful Of Blues, Bobby King and Terry Evans, John Hammond Jr., The Chieftains, Carlos Santana, Little Feat, Johnny Hallyday, and Buddy Guy.

In addition to writing his own material, his music has been recorded by the likes of Maria Muldaur, Johnny Halliday and Lucinda Williams.

He continues to record the music that he loves having just released his 18th album, Blue Highways, which pays tribute to some of his long time blues idols including Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, Freddie King, Jr. Wells & Buddy Guy, Peter Green, Robert Johnson and William Bell to name a few.

In the spring of 2015 after wrapping up his Hearts on Fire Tour, James was loving playing with his band and really happy with the sound they had created on stage. What better time to make a record? Especially the record James had been itching to make for years — a collection of some of his favourite blues tracks. In less than a week he was recording in The Warehouse Studios in Vancouver and in just two days, Blue Highways was born.

Previous story
Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

Just Posted

VIDEO: Colin James Blues Trio will play to a sold out house in Duncan

He’s always popular when he comes to the Cowichan Valley.

Seedy Sunday is packing ‘em in at Siem Lelum Gym. Why not join the fun?

Seeds, plants, and good advice: there’s lots for everyone.

Robert Barron column: Assault rifles make me nervous

There has to be a better way than to traumatize the kids in our schools.

DCS grad helps VIU to national title

Danielle Groenendijk named an all-star at CCAA tournament

David Suzuki column: Lessons from Cape Town’s water crisis

Many of us in Canada take water for granted

UPDATED: Brake failure sees plane crash into gate; nobody injured

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

Longtime performer fell while performing in VOLTA

Canada earns second Paralympic Games silver in 20 years

Held 1-0 lead in para hockey game from 12:06 of first to dying seconds of third and lost in overtime

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Most Read