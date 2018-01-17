Christopher Lee is clarinet soloist with the Vancouver Island Symphony in this concert. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Clarinettist headlines Vancouver Island Symphony program in Duncan

With Mozart and Hadyn on the menu, it’s a tasty evening of classical music

If the last time you saw the name Christopher Lee was some quote about the famous British actor, think again.

The Vancouver Island Symphony is bringing clarinettist Christopher Lee to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Pierre Simard, Conductor and Music Director, will lead the orchestra is a program entitled Mozart and a Drumroll featuring Mendelssohn’s Concert Overture ‘The Hebrides (Fingal’s Cave)’, Mozart/Haydn’s ‘Symphony No. 37 in G Major K464/425a’ in three movements, Haydn’s ‘Symphony No. 103 in E-flat major E’ (The Drumroll) in four movements.

Lee will be the soloist in the ‘Concerto in A major (K622) for Clarinet and Orchestra’ by Mozart, which features an Allegro (sonata in A major), an Adagio (in D major), and a Rondo: Allegro (in A major).

Ted Rhodes of the Cowichan Symphony Society is delighted with the program.

“For the first time in Cowichan Symphony Society’s current season, we shall indulge ourselves with a set of masterpieces drawn from the true classical period — compositions by Mozart and two Haydn — how magnificent will that be?”

And there’s some gossipy news to go with this show, according to Rhodes.

“Christopher (Kyung Won) Lee just got married. He and his new wife, Jenny, met about a year ago when Christopher was conducting (for the Vancouver Korean Presbyterian Church Choir/Orchestra). Jenny came with one of the choir members. Then at one of the concerts, in which she was singing (Korean old-style pop music), he proposed to her in front of the audience. Music also played a big role at the wedding. Christopher’s mother played the piano; Jenny sang, both Christopher and his father played their clarinets.”

Along with Lee’s excellent performance, the evening also brings the two Haydn “composing brothers” together. Symphony No. 103 by Joseph Haydn is nicknamed The Drumroll after the long roll on the timpani with which it begins.

And the piece written by Joseph’s younger brother, Michael Haydn — and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — Symphony no. 37 is also unique.

Apparently, Mozart added an introduction to a symphony by Michael Haydn and scholars did not notice that the rest of the work was not by Mozart until 1907.

“Musical intrigue? Was it on purpose or a collaboration? As of interest, Mozart also rewrote his version of Handel’s Messiah which was heard by 700 people just before Christmas in a magnificent performance of Handel’s original version. Perhaps Pierre Simard, VI Symphony’s artistic director can give some insight on musical collusion at his pre-concert talk,” says Rhodes.

Tickets are $50 each. Get them online at cowichanpac.ca or phone the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.

Previous story
Reinhardt returns to quarterback international guitar night in Duncan

Just Posted

Column Dig In: Add nutrition and flavour with herbs

Boiled tomatoes are pretty bland, but oregano and basil transform them into spaghetti sauce.

4-year-old crushed after thieves vandalize toy car in Duncan

The toddler from Lake Cowichan always looked forward to going to the Duncan Showroom

Lake Cowichan Salmon Mushroom Festival calls it quits

Popular two-day festival has been annual event for 18 years

City of Duncan opposed to women’s shelter in school, tries to sway partners

Council concerned about lack of public consultation

Editorial: Cowichan should have a milk dispenser

This is an exciting step towards a more sustainable food movement.

VIDEO: Clarinettist headlines Vancouver Island Symphony program in Duncan

With Mozart and Hadyn on the menu, it’s a tasty evening of classical music

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Other local municipalities score at bottom of list from real estate blog

All the colours of the rainbow, in a cloud

Rare phenomenon spotted at Mount Washington

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

B.C. husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

Couple presented with Vital Link Awards for quick use of CPR

Most Read