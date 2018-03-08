VIDEO: Brentwood’s ‘Crazy for You’ is blockbuster hit

Crazy for You is known as The New Gershwin Musical because it first hit the stage in 1992, but this Brentwood College blockbuster is vintage Gershwin for musical theatre fans.

Great tunes from a variety of shows by George and Ira Gershwin have been blended together by Ken Ludwig and Mike Ockrent into a frothy event that really brings back the flavour and style of those famous all-dancing musicals of the 1930s.

Tap dancing was king of the boards in those days and this talented cast obviously has been rehearsing aplenty to offer polished displays in such numbers as ‘Slap That Bass’ and ‘I Got Rhythm’ but there’s lots more to enjoy as well.

The ’30s were also the era of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers so we see some graceful duets like ‘Shall We Dance’ and ‘Embraceable You’.

The team of Phil Newns (music director), Lorraine Blake (choreographer), Don Armitage (technical director), and Edna Widemaier (director and producer) have superbly marshalled their resources and presented the students in a polished, professional production.

The curtain goes up at 7:30 nightly. Tickets are $25 each for Friday and Saturday nights (March 9 and 10) . Get them at http://theatre.brentwood.bc.ca/Event/32902/CrazyforYouFridaySaturday/#.Wp7uxJPwYlJ

Bobby Child (Caden Koontz) sings ‘Crazy for You’ at the start of the show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Bobby Child (Caden Koontz) is trying again to audition for impresario Bela Zangler’s Follies. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Disguised as Bela Zangler himself, Bobby Child furthers his romance with Polly (Hannah Strasdin) during ‘Embraceable You’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Disguised as Bela Zangler himself, Bobby Child furthers his romance with Polly (Hannah Strasdin) during 'Embraceable You'. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Bobby is obsessed with the idea of stardom in ‘I Can’t Be Bothered Now’, which he dances with the Follies girls. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The cowboys are ‘Just Bidin’ My Time’ in this hilarious number. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

True to its 1930s roots, Crazy for You offers plenty of dancing excitement. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Shall We Dance?’ asks Bobby as he wants to get to know Polly better. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The chorus really gets into the lively selection, ‘Slap That Bass’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The boys get ready for the big show in their dressing room in ‘Tonight’s the Night’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Follies girls arrive in town and drop their hankies to attract the attention of the cowboys during Brentwood College’s production of ‘Crazy for You’ For more photos and a review, see page 19 . (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Why not have a little fun with what’s available nearby? (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Polly reads a letter saying that the Gaity Theatre is about to be re-possessed by some city slicker from New York called Bobby Child. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)