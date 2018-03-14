VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

The 69th annual Cowichan Musical Festival wound up this week, crowning weeks of competition with showcase concerts that demonstrate once again just how much talent is found around the Valley.

Also, many, many awards — bursary cheques, book prizes, and more — were handed out during the show and at intermission to young performers who shone for the adjudicators.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Sierra Borjeau sings ‘Popular’ from the musical, Wicked. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Jonah Miller plays ‘Sicilienne and Rigaudon’ by Kreisler. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Classical vocalist Gillian Duta shines in her song, ‘Where Go the Boats’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ballet dancer Kayla Henry performs ‘Una Sospiro’ by Tchaikovsky. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Discombobulated’ showcases great dancing and choreography by Kelli McLeod. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Happy Face’ offers the audience a chance to see the charm of Joyce Scott’s choreography for little dancers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Choreographer Bryony Blake’s idea got these tap dancers going in ‘Boot Camp’ and they stepped up in style. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Supple Kassidy Beaudry shows her strength in the dance, ‘Tiny Vessels’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The group, Hot off the Press, dances to the upbeat song, ‘Seize the Day’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

In one of Elise Samson’s choreographies, a group called A Murder of Crows dance to ‘Lux Aeterna’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Classical singer, Bryn Posey, performs ‘A Blackbird Singing’ to open the second half of the concert. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Prelude and Fugue in D Minor’ is played by Madeleine Thomson. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Musical theatre drama is presented by Reuben Broadway singing ‘Truly Alive’ from Amazing Grace. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Carter Gray and Keaton Woods show their hip hop moves in That’s What We Like, choreographed by Carlow Rush. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Atonement’ by Dario Marianello offers just the kind of challenge these dancers obviously like. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Maria Scott and Marley Bohmer present more musical theatre in ‘When You’re an Addams’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Brittany Behan-Millard demonstrates her stunning style in ‘Dance Like Yo’ Daddy.’ (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The crowd was in stitches during Olivia Harrison’s hilarious musical theatre number, ‘Natasha’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)