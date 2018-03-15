Review: Tender, funny play, ‘Anatomy of Gray’, is fine theatre

Anatomy of Gray, presented by the Mercury Players again this weekend at the Mercury Theatre in Duncan, will have you chuckling, and wiping away a tear or two.

This play, by Jim Leonard Jr., offers unexpected insights into life in a small cornbelt town at the end of the 19th century by following a small group of people.

Ignorance, love, friendship, and fear all play roles alongside a talented group of actors, including Quinn Evans, a newcomer who is a revelation as June Muldoon. She’s the young lady whose reminiscences form the backbone of this tender tale.

As the story starts, we learn that a man is dead and his wife and daughter, Rebekah and June Muldoon (Quinn Evans and Sylvia Swift) have to soldier on without him.

Not long after his funeral, a stranger — Galen Gray — literally blows into town, finding upon landing in the town of Gray, Indiana, that the community has no healer. He decides to stay and offer his services.

We find out quite a bit about everyone: the pastor (Andrew Cherry) with his kidney stone, Homer (Dalin Koons) with his soda pop habit, and Maggie (Maggie Sullivan) who likes any steak as long as it’s rare, and more. There are lots of opportunities for humour and none of them are missed.

But something sinister is stalking the people of Gray, too, and we become concerned as we watch the situation develop. The story, and the careful attention to characterization, draw the audience right in, as everyone anxiously follows what’s happening to June and her friends.

Shows continue Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. They’re available at Ten Old Books and First Chiropractic in Duncan or at the door.

The funeral of Rebekah Muldoon’s husband sets the scene for the action to begin. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

What on earth is that in the sky: little do the villagers know. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Galen Gray (Adrian Ingham) has suddenly landed in Gray. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

June Muldoon (Quinn Evans) needs medical attention and the new man helps her out. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Tiny (Lori Appleton) is happy to take advantage of the services of a healer in the town. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Pastor Wingfield isn’t having any truck with the medical man. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

In their skivvies, Galen and Pastor Wingfield talk about a kidney stone problem. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Quinn Evans is an exciting new addition to the Mercury Players. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The entire cast takes a bow at the end of Anatomy of Gray. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

