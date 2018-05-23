New festival gets its first shakedown at Laketown Ranch

The first-ever Laketown Shakedown got off to a successful start over the May long weekend in Lake Cowichan.

The idea, to offer a smaller venue than the huge Sunfest stage, so that Vancouver Island groups could expand their horizons and build their audiences, was well received.

The Flats area of Laketown Ranch has been completely revamped, offering a big, covered stage area, a big hard-surface dance floor right in front of the stage, covered seating, and easy access.

Because this was a new event, and smaller crowds were expected, campers were able to get sites in their favourite spots, enjoying being close to the stage area.

And the music?

Wow, there’s a lot of talent on the Island. Right from the start, and throughout the festival, the quality level was high, with fans enjoying themselves, despite rain Saturday, taking advantage of the tarp covering the stage pit, and dancing the night away.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Dancing is comfortable on the new hard surface floor in front of the stage at The Flats. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Maverick Cinema entertains the crowd Friday night. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Maverick Cinema entertains the crowd Friday night. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The opening acts Friday didn’t get huge audiences but they stepped and gave great shows just the same. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Maverick Cinema was a hit at The Flats Friday night at Laketown Shakedown. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Who cares if it’s raining at Laketown Shakedown? Let’s dance. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Saturday night, Lovecoast brought their fans to Laketown Ranch for a great hour-long show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Saturday, May 19, Lovecoast brought their fans to Laketown Ranch for a great hour-long show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches

May has so far been exceptionally dry

Mountain Man joins search for Ben Kilmer

Kevin Shiell has been putting his extensive outdoor skills to good use

Descoteau family leans on strong support after double tragedy

Two years since shocking death occurred in Chemainus

MP pleased with campaign time cap included in new legislation

His goal is to tighten up election lengths and in doing so save a lot of money.

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Energy wells plugged as Hawaii’s volcano sends lava nearby

A spike in gas levels could prompt a mass evacuation in Hawaii

Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” Trump said on Twitter

Grads receive BC Transit passes

BC Transit provides passes to graduating students in more than 50 communities

Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

Literary agent Andrew Wylie said Roth died Tuesday night of congestive heart failure.

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

Most Read