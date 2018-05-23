New festival gets its first shakedown at Laketown Ranch

The first-ever Laketown Shakedown got off to a successful start over the May long weekend in Lake Cowichan.

The idea, to offer a smaller venue than the huge Sunfest stage, so that Vancouver Island groups could expand their horizons and build their audiences, was well received.

The Flats area of Laketown Ranch has been completely revamped, offering a big, covered stage area, a big hard-surface dance floor right in front of the stage, covered seating, and easy access.

Because this was a new event, and smaller crowds were expected, campers were able to get sites in their favourite spots, enjoying being close to the stage area.

And the music?

Wow, there’s a lot of talent on the Island. Right from the start, and throughout the festival, the quality level was high, with fans enjoying themselves, despite rain Saturday, taking advantage of the tarp covering the stage pit, and dancing the night away.

Dancing is comfortable on the new hard surface floor in front of the stage at The Flats. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Maverick Cinema entertains the crowd Friday night. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The opening acts Friday didn’t get huge audiences but they stepped and gave great shows just the same. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Maverick Cinema was a hit at The Flats Friday night at Laketown Shakedown. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Who cares if it’s raining at Laketown Shakedown? Let’s dance. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Saturday night, Lovecoast brought their fans to Laketown Ranch for a great hour-long show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)