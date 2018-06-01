Lexi Bainas column: Dance schools partner; Chalkboard kids make mark

There’s a call for First Nations artists, a photographic show from Brentwood, and more

Who can resist these young dancers in their colourful costumes? We love to see them showing off what they’ve learned. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

We told you last week that it’s dance season in the Cowichan Valley.

Now, Judy Hogg’s Celtic Rhythm Dancers and Ricki-Lee Allison’s Summit Dance School are joining forces for one big year-end revue show on Sunday, called Time, Tempo, and Rhythm on Sunday, June 3 starting at 2 p.m.

Having both schools together means you’ll see a wide variety of styles and choreography, with unique rhythms, tempos, and music.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children. Get them at cowichanpac.ca or call 250-748-7529.

***

Music theatre lovers get the chance to see the kids of Chalkboard Theatre in the classic story of Peter Pan June 1 and June 2 at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

Friday’s performance starts at 7 p.m. while the show on Saturday, June 2 kicks off at 2 p.m.

Peter, Wendy and her brothers, the Lost Boys, and more are there in an adventure of a lifetime as they whisk you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever gets old.

Featuring iconic songs like ‘I Won’t Grow Up’, ‘I’m Flying’, and ‘Never Never Land’, directors Cathy Schmidt and Andrea Rodall promise this perennially popular story will dazzle and delight audiences of all ages.

With lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, music by: Morris Charlap, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne, this show is not one to miss.

In this production, Schmidt is looking after choreography while Rodall handles the music direction.

The fine print says: Peter Pan is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

***

It’s not an everyday occurrence on the A&E beat, but this week, I’ve heard from Monica Bailey, communications director for TimberWest.

“As you might recall, we hosted the TimberWest First Nation Cultural Art Showcase last year with great success and featured Curtis Wilson, Richard Thomas and Vince Smith — each representing one of the three major language groups on the Island,” she reminded me.

TimberWest is hosting the program again and is issuing a call for artists.

“We have extended the deadline to Friday, June 8. We are looking for three First Nation artists to represent one of the three major language groups on Vancouver Island (Nuu-chah-nulth territory, Kwakwaka’wakw territory and Coast Salish Territory)

“The three artists will create eight to 12 pieces of commissioned work for TimberWest, and have an opportunity to showcase some commissioned work and their own art catalogue at a two week art show at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria. An opening reception will be jointly hosted by the RBCM and TimberWest. Additional perks of the program include media coverage, photography and videography, travel compensation and accommodation for the opening reception and more,” she said.

“To apply, artists must: provide a 250 words or less piece about themselves and their art; include a photograph of themselves with the art work; include a sample of artwork as a link, PDF or JPG; commit to dates — June 21, one full week in July or August, and two full days in mid-September (firm dates to be provided once artists are selected). Applications can be sent to Art@TimberWest.com

So, if you qualify, or know someone who does, there’s still time to apply.

***

Brentwood College’s fine art photography show, entitled F18 opened Tuesday, May 29 and runs until June 2.

You can see the photographs at Just Jake’s Restaurant in downtown Duncan.

It’s always an exciting demonstration of the unfolding talent and imaginative eyes of the school’s young photographers.