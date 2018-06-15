Lexi Bainas column: Choirs to casting in Cowichan

I’ve received notice that the much-loved Watoto Children’s Choir is back in the Cowichan Valley on Tuesday, June 19.

These choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows.

In 2018, Watoto is bringing Signs & Wonders, a beautiful musical production that celebrates the joy of salvation. This production boasts a choir comprised of orphans and other vulnerable children.

From the note that came to my desk, “It will present new worship music from Watoto Church in Uganda and invite audiences to experience an encounter with God.”

Signs & Wonders will be presented in Duncan on June 19 at New Life Community Baptist Church (1839 Tzouhalem Rd.) at 7 p.m.

“Luke Atabua, 10, is one of the children who will be travelling with the choir. He was rescued by Baby Watoto in 2009. Like the story of thousands of other children cared for by Watoto, Luke was abandoned on the streets of Kampala. He was brought to Baby Watoto as a malnourished 2-year-old. Fortunately, his story did not end there. Today, he is a very well-behaved young boy, with a passion for dance and hopes to accomplish much with his life,” according to the group.

“I am excited to be travelling to Canada in 2018. I cannot wait to share the love of Jesus with the people we sing to and meet. Through Watoto, God changed my life. I have a family, I go to school and I am happy,” says 10-year-old Luke.

You’ll hear great music and powerful testimonies as the children share stories of how their lives have been changed.

***

Megan Calwell of Riot Brewing Co. has also checked in with her tunes for June.

Tuesday, June 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. is Ruby Tuesday, a circle jam hosted by Glenn and Jetta. All skill levels are welcomed and encouraged.

On Thursday, June 14 from 9 p.m. to midnight, it’s time for Karaoke. C’mon, you know you want to. By Friday, June 15 at starting at 9 p.m. it’s time for the local guitar-driven duo, Lawson Kelly at Riot. Saturday, June 16 at 9 p.m. is Cheko and the Lion Rockers, a local reggae group. There’s no cover for this one.

Thursday, June 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. is Beer and Cut with Victory Barbers. It’s $25 minimum donation for a cut and a beer with all proceeds going to Cowichan Women Against Violence. Calling the brewery at 250-324-7468 to reserve your spot is highly recommended.

By Tuesday, June 26 from 7 to 10 p.m. it’s Glenn and Jetta’s Talent Tuesday Showcase featuring Andy Cook, Owen Pallot and Uukelulu.

Finally, Friday, June 29 at 8 p.m. you can enjoy Fanfare, a solo instrumentalist using a looping machine, beat boxing and a violin to make incredible tunes.

***

And this casting call, just in from the Cowichan Watershed Board (CWB). Yes, the Cowichan Watershed Board has reached out to the Great White North for inspiration. Read on:

“Hosers Needed! Take off eh! CWB is seeking some part-time ‘hosers’ for summer outreach gigs to encourage simple water wise gardening habits. Casual work, mostly weekends.

“Seeking friendly, outgoing, reliable and slightly goofy people. All ages welcome. Acting experience preferred.

“Silly work for a serious cause!:

For more info, contact kim@cowichanwatershedboard.ca and put Cowichan Hosers Job in the subject.