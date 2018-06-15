Uganda’s Watoto Children’s Choir is a musical and spiritual delight. (Citizen file)

Lexi Bainas column: Choirs to casting in Cowichan

I’ve received notice that the much-loved Watoto Children’s Choir is back in the Cowichan Valley on Tuesday, June 19.

These choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows.

In 2018, Watoto is bringing Signs & Wonders, a beautiful musical production that celebrates the joy of salvation. This production boasts a choir comprised of orphans and other vulnerable children.

From the note that came to my desk, “It will present new worship music from Watoto Church in Uganda and invite audiences to experience an encounter with God.”

Signs & Wonders will be presented in Duncan on June 19 at New Life Community Baptist Church (1839 Tzouhalem Rd.) at 7 p.m.

“Luke Atabua, 10, is one of the children who will be travelling with the choir. He was rescued by Baby Watoto in 2009. Like the story of thousands of other children cared for by Watoto, Luke was abandoned on the streets of Kampala. He was brought to Baby Watoto as a malnourished 2-year-old. Fortunately, his story did not end there. Today, he is a very well-behaved young boy, with a passion for dance and hopes to accomplish much with his life,” according to the group.

“I am excited to be travelling to Canada in 2018. I cannot wait to share the love of Jesus with the people we sing to and meet. Through Watoto, God changed my life. I have a family, I go to school and I am happy,” says 10-year-old Luke.

You’ll hear great music and powerful testimonies as the children share stories of how their lives have been changed.

***

Megan Calwell of Riot Brewing Co. has also checked in with her tunes for June.

Tuesday, June 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. is Ruby Tuesday, a circle jam hosted by Glenn and Jetta. All skill levels are welcomed and encouraged.

On Thursday, June 14 from 9 p.m. to midnight, it’s time for Karaoke. C’mon, you know you want to. By Friday, June 15 at starting at 9 p.m. it’s time for the local guitar-driven duo, Lawson Kelly at Riot. Saturday, June 16 at 9 p.m. is Cheko and the Lion Rockers, a local reggae group. There’s no cover for this one.

Thursday, June 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. is Beer and Cut with Victory Barbers. It’s $25 minimum donation for a cut and a beer with all proceeds going to Cowichan Women Against Violence. Calling the brewery at 250-324-7468 to reserve your spot is highly recommended.

By Tuesday, June 26 from 7 to 10 p.m. it’s Glenn and Jetta’s Talent Tuesday Showcase featuring Andy Cook, Owen Pallot and Uukelulu.

Finally, Friday, June 29 at 8 p.m. you can enjoy Fanfare, a solo instrumentalist using a looping machine, beat boxing and a violin to make incredible tunes.

***

And this casting call, just in from the Cowichan Watershed Board (CWB). Yes, the Cowichan Watershed Board has reached out to the Great White North for inspiration. Read on:

“Hosers Needed! Take off eh! CWB is seeking some part-time ‘hosers’ for summer outreach gigs to encourage simple water wise gardening habits. Casual work, mostly weekends.

“Seeking friendly, outgoing, reliable and slightly goofy people. All ages welcome. Acting experience preferred.

“Silly work for a serious cause!:

For more info, contact kim@cowichanwatershedboard.ca and put Cowichan Hosers Job in the subject.

Previous story
Cowichan welcomes “That Feller You’ve Seen on TV”

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Choirs to casting in Cowichan

I’ve received notice that the much-loved Watoto Children’s Choir is back in… Continue reading

Private partners make Summer Games possible

Cowichan 2018 will set record for most private and non-profit venues

False info going around about amalgamation of Duncan and North Cowichan

Munro Thompson Communications talks of taxes, financial implications

Local talent on display as T-Men and Rocks meet at ISC

Scoring leaders for both junior A teams come from Cowichan Valley

Two-sport star wins two silvers for Brentwood

Sion Griffiths’ javelin silver just part of school’s track and field medal haul

Whales hunting porpoises thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

Most Read

  • Lexi Bainas column: Choirs to casting in Cowichan

    I’ve received notice that the much-loved Watoto Children’s Choir is back in…