Hagen returns to Morning Musicale for sensusal season ending concert

It’s a ‘Celebration of Birdsong’ as Sarah Hagen comes back to Duncan

Valley favourite and Morning Musicale founder, Sarah Hagen, returns to Duncan with her talented and witty presentation. (Submitted)

Morning Musicale creator Sarah Hagen returns to the Cowichan Theatre stage May 7 to end the Morning Musicale season with a solo piano concert entitled Spring Sounds: A Celebration of Birdsong.

A shining star of British Columbia’s classical music community, she will bring an inspirational performance for her many fans starting at 10:30 a.m.

“This vibrant pianist is nothing short of masterful; she’s a musical storyteller who weaves a tapestry of notes and sounds for her audience,” says promotion for the event.

As the original curator of the classical music series Morning Musicale, Hagen has performed alongside a far-reaching array of internationally-renowned classical musicians, but this concert will shine the spotlight on her own skill at the piano.

Her playlist includes works from renowned composers Rameau, Liszt, Messiaen and Vancouver’s own Jeffrey Ryan. The program will highlight music that captures the joyful songs of spring birds as concert goers enjoy an intimate setting with on-stage seating and complimentary refreshments to go with great music.

Tickets are $28 for adults, and $26 for elder college. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, by phone 250-748-7529 or online at www.cowichanpac.ca