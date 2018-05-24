Scotty Hills performs at Laketown Ranch May 18. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Experience The Great Regression in Duncan May 25

With four talented friends joining up for their debut show, it should be a night to remember

Award-winning singer/songwriter Scotty Hills is bringing The Great Regression to the chapel at Providence Farm on May 25.

If you had a chance to hear him solo at Laketown Shakedown last weekend, you’ll know how good he is, but this time, he’s bringing a group of friends as well, so there’s even more to enjoy.

The Great Regression is his latest project: four friends coming together from across western Canada to write, record, and perform together in a style which can be generally compared to singing folk groups like Milk Carton Kids, CSNY, and even Simon and Garfunkel, and Robert Plant/Allison Krauss.

According to his press release, Hills “and longtime music friend Dallas Budd were picking guitar and banjo over a whisky one night, jamming the Led Zeppelin classic, ‘No Quarter’. Soon after the two had a small list of great songs, including cowrites, Hills’s unreleased material, and other bluegrass noir, tongue in cheek versions of guilty pleasure classics like Supertramp’s ‘The Logical Song’, and Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tell Me Lies’.”

Hills and Budd had known each other from high school band days in Saskatoon and the chance to reunite 15 years later, after Hills made Vancouver Island his home, was too good to resist.

They indulged in “a late night record listening session [to]reignite their musical chemistry, and inspire some demo recordings. Soon after, Hills would reach out to Edmonton songbird Amber Suchy, and East Coast acoustic/soul troubadour Joshua Smith, to round out an incredibly diverse acoustic singing group.

The Great Regression will make their live concert debut on May 25 at the Providence Farm Chapel in Duncan.

They are promising “a night filled with new, unreleased material and very unique interpretations of recognizable classics”.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 7:30. Tickets are $20 from Duncan Music, Providence Farm Store or online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-great-regression-live-in-the-chapel-tickets-45830342789

