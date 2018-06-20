Duncan City Square gala launching 39 Days of July on Friday

The 39 Days schedule/program will be hot off the presses

The Sam Weber Band is the headliner at the 39 Days Gala on June 22 in City Square. (Submitted)

Are you ready for The 39 Days of July?

We are and so are the organizers.

They’re giving the festival a boost with a Burger & Band Fundraiser and Gala Schedule Program Launch for the 39 Days of July on Friday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Duncan City Square.

(Now there’s a sentence with plenty of capital letters for you.)

The 39 Days schedule/program will be hot off the presses by that time and to celebrate the Duncan-Cowichan Festival Society is throwing a party in City Square, with great eats and super music.

Here’s the Gala schedule: 5:45 p.m. Gather in the square; 6 p.m. Program unveiling and speeches; 6:15 p.m. Burgers served (with a special sauce created by world-renowned Chef Bill Jones).

Then, at 6:20 p.m. it’s time for the first performance: Harry Hull on piano; 6:45 p.m. second performance: violinist/singer/songwriter: Moritz Behm; and 7:30 p.m. main performance: the Sam Weber Band.

For folks who want to pass them to friends, 39 Days of July programs will be available in bundles of 50.

Tickets to the event are $20 each and include burger and iced tea and preferred seating for the music.

They’re available at the Duncan Showroom at 133 Station St. or reserve by calling 250-748-7246. The tickets can be delivered to your business.

And of course if you just want to come listen to the music you should anyway. They will be passing the hat as they always do.