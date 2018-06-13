He’s been on TV, in the movies, and now he’s coming to Cowichan. Go see Shaun Majumder and get ready for laughs. (Submitted)

Cowichan welcomes “That Feller You’ve Seen on TV”

Shaun Majumder brings his funny show to the Valley

Your cheeks will hurt after Gemini Award-winning actor, host and comedian Shaun Majumder unleashes his new stand-up comedy tour in Cowichan for a night of no-holds barred laughter.

On Thursday, June 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, catch Majumder with opener and good friend, award-winning comedian and writer, Matt Wright, in this full-throttle, unabridged dissection of the current times.

“I don’t want to explain too much,” Majumder comments about this tour. “It’s about the time we live in with all the divisive nature of politics and society.”

Best known for his work as co-host on the critically acclaimed CBC series This Hour Has 22 Minutes, the film actor/writer/ comedian is a three-time Gemini award-winner and one of Canada’s top comics.

Raised in rural Newfoundland, Shaun’s clever and unique style of comedy have made him a household name. He is a favourite on the internationally-renowned Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, having hosted the TV series for three seasons.

Majumder has also starred in the Farrelly Brothers Fox comedy entitled Unhitched, which debuted in March 2008 just before his own Comedy Central Presents special debuted in April 2008. Majumder’s television career also includes appearances on Fox’s 24, Cedric the Entertainer Presents and most recently as a guest star on Robson Arms on CTV, the new series Less Than Kind, which will debut this fall on CHUM network and on Da Kink in My Hair on Global TV. His film credits include, Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, The Ladies Man, Pushing Tin, and Purpose and most recently, Bob Funk alongside Rachel Leigh Cook and Olympia Dukakis. Additional information can be found at www.shaunmajumder.com.

Joining Majumder on this cross-Canada tour is Matt Wright, an award winning stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and director who has performed at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival and has headlined comedy clubs from St. John’s to Vancouver.

Like Majumder, Matt grew up in Newfoundland and is currently a writer with This Hour has 22 Minutes. His latest comedy album Vasectomy Baby went to No. 2 on the iTunes Canadian Comedy charts and can be heard frequently on SiriusXM.

Tickets are $47.50 each. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, or by phone at 250-748-7529 or online at www.cowichanpac.ca.

Previous story
Review: ‘Grease’ brings summer fun, nostalgia to Chemainus Theatre

Just Posted

Editorial: New ballfield names an excellent choice

For a town with a great sporting tradition, there was a lot to consider

Dynamics collect hardware in Campbell River and Victoria

Interclub gymnasts compete at Garden City meet

Jaguars overcome hurdles at Nanaimo meet

CVAC athletes collect plenty of medals

Duncan apartment fire caused by candles: fire chief

After a week of investigating a fire at Parkland Apartment, experts have determined the cause

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

Most Read