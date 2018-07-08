Cowichan entrants shine at provincial music festival

“This is a very great honour and well earned.”

The Acafellas performing earlier this month at the invitation of the Victoria Male Voice Choir. From left, Dalton Foote, Noah Mellemstrand, Jordan Hall, Jamieson Wickham, Timothy Cameron, Troy Cowan, Sam Mellemstrand, James Meyer. Missing: Isaac Groom. (submitted)

The Cowichan Music Festival was delighted to announce recent successes at the Provincial Music Festival held in Victoria earlier this month.

Performing Arts BC is made up of 33 member festivals throughout the province.

In choirs, the Acafellas, a group of nine boys, ranging in age from 12 to 18, under the direction of Sheila Johnson, won The City of Lincoln Choral Award. The recording they made for the provincial competition will be sent to the National Music Festival Competition which is being held in Sackville, New Brunswick, from Aug. 12-16.

“This is a very great honour and well earned,” said Jean Davis of the Cowichan Music Festival.

Other Cowichan Valley entries earned honours as well.

Reuben Broadway was the winner in Junior Musical Theatre category.

Other results were as follows:

Ballet II Runner up — Kayla Henry

Intermediate Canadian Music — Violin Honourable Mention — Noah Mellemstrand,

Senior Vocal Variety Runner up — Alison Bendall.

Choirs:

George S. Matheson Award Runner up — Cowichan Valley Youth Concert Choir – Director Sheila Johnson

Margaret Wharton Memorial Award Runner up — Cowichan Valley Youth Junior Choir – Director Sheila Johnson

As the Provincials were in Victoria, the Cowichan Music Festival paid the entry fees for a total of 13 students (alternates and merited participants selected by the adjudicators), so they could perform at noon hour concerts and attend the workshops. The Cowichan Music Festival is the only festival in the province that pays the entry fees for those entering the Provincial Music Festival.