Column: Who doesn’t love to sing along with the ‘Sound of Music’?

“I Have Confidence you’ll find Something Good as we say So Long, Farewell to our ancient kitchen stove”

I happened to go into my local grocery store late one evening last week and heard one of my old favourites, ‘Truckin’ by the Grateful Dead, playing on the loudspeaker.

I loved that whole album, American Beauty, and played it until the record was practically worn right through. The Grateful Dead were one of the bands who made San Francisco a mecca for hippies in the late ’60s.

I couldn’t believe my ears. The Dead serving as background sounds for grocery shoppers?

Jerry Garcia must be turning in his grave.

***

Vancouver-based singer/songwriter John Pippus plays the Providence Farm Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance from Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/john-pippus-live-in-the-chapel-tickets-42044869336

***

Ah, the hypnotic sound of marimba music. It’s impossible to stand still when that rhythm starts.

The Valley’s Masimba Marimba is hosting a dance night with special guest, master musician Zivanai Masango, on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Mercury Theatre.

Organizers tell me that “this pulsing, grooving, soulful evening of music will open with the delicious rhythms and melodies of Machikichori of Bopoma Community Music.”

With the risers down, there’s plenty of room in the theatre to dance from 7:15 to 11:15 p.m.

It’s all happening at 331 Brae Rd. in Duncan. Tickets are $15 in advance from Community Farm Stores or $17 at the door. Children under 12 get in free.

***

Some of my favourite people volunteer at Literacy Now Cowichan. So, what does that have to do with arts and entertainment?

Well, along the way, they’ve acquired a gorgeous logo and now they’ve passed along a little of its history.

“It’s a beautiful depiction of an adult reading to a child and was created for us in 2007 by Stuart Pagaduan, renowned Coast Salish artist. Pagaduan was born in 1970 and was raised on the S’amun’a Reserve in the Cowichan Valley. He credits his grandparents for instilling in him the value and importance of his ancestral language and culture.

“Stuart creates uniquely modern, yet traditional Coast Salish art, working in diverse mediums such as wood, gold and silver, and two dimensional graphic design.”

***

Michele Vaux Hawes is waving the flag for the brand-new Cowichan Valley Film Festival, set for Saturday, Feb. 24 at VIU’s Cowichan campus starting at 6 p.m.

It’s an evening of local and international short films.

Tickets are $10-$15. To learn more and buy your tickets, check out www.cowichanvalleyfilmfestival.com

***

The Citizen’s neighbours at the Duncan United Church are always up for a community event and they’ve got some real fun scheduled for Sunday afternoon, March 18.

It’s a sing-along Sound of Music and it’s all in aid of a new kitchen for the beloved downtown institution.

Yep, they tell me, you can “Do-Re-Mi along to My Favourite Things in this community sing-along screening of the beloved film.”

They’re pulling out all the stops in this note to me, too.

“Don’t be a Lonely Goatherd and bring family and friends to this afternoon of fun. Climb Every Mountain in Finding the perfect costume. Whether you’re Sixteen Going on Seventeen or a Problem Like Maria, I Have Confidence you’ll find Something Good as we say So Long, Farewell to our ancient kitchen stove and raise money for a new one,” the writer enthuses.

So, come dressed as a character from the film, make a donation at the door, and have a great time warbling along.

All proceeds will support an upgrade of a kitchen used by so many in the community.

***

Just noted: from our friends at Shantero Productions and the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre: The Stampeders are live in Duncan on April 17.

If you remember when ‘Sweet City Woman’ was a hit, you’re probably getting close to my age, but that doesn’t mean you don’t love a great show and these guys deliver. Get those tickets at cowichanpac.ca