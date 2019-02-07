Chemainus Theatre kicks off 2019 with ‘The Sound of Music’

Even if you have to ‘Climb Every Mountain’, don’t miss this show

What better way to escape the winter that with a trip to Austria to spend time with Maria and the von Trapp family in The Sound of Music? (Submitted)

The Chemainus Theatre Festival launches its 2019 Season with a timeless classic, The Sound of Music.

This beloved musical is on stage for seven shows a week from Feb. 15 to April 6.

The Broadway version of The Sound of Music was first performed in 1959.

However, the film adaptation was released March 2, 1965, and was, for many households, the introduction to the von Trapp Family. Everyone couldn’t wait to see it.

Before long, moviegoers were singing ‘Do-Re-Mi’, ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’ and of course, ‘The Sound of Music’.

The musical was based on Maria von Trapp’s book The Story of the Trapp Family Singers (published 1949), and there were a number of key differences between the true story of the von Trapp family, and that of the film and Broadway adaptations.

This tuneful, heartwarming musical tells the romantic story of Austrian Captain von Trapp and governess Maria as they fall in love and build a family together, during the turbulent and frightening time leading up to the Second World War. Their love and courage led them to escape their country with their seven children, under the guise of taking a family hike into the mountains.

Bringing the story to life on stage are Julia Ullrich as Maria Rainer, Cate Richardson as Sister Berthe/Elsa Schrader, Melissa Morris as Sister Margaretta, Stephanie Roth as The Mother Abbess, Sabrina Prada as Sister Sophia/Frau Schmidt, Ian Farthing as Captain Georg von Trapp, Erik Gow as Franz/Herr Zeller/Admiral von Schreiber, Henry Beasley as Rolf Gruber, and Nick Preston as Max Detweiler.

The young Company includes Hannah Patrice as Liesl, Jonas Brittain as Friedrich, Anna Hill as Louisa, Brin Slydell as Kurt, Jillian Telfer as Brigitta, Julianna Toft as Marta, and Kaia Russell and Megan Williams as Gretl.

The Sound of Music was composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

This new production is directed by Mark DuMez, and will be presented in matinee and evening shows.

Call the Box Office at 1-800-565-7738 or visit chemainustheatre.ca to book your tickets.