What better way to escape the winter that with a trip to Austria to spend time with Maria and the von Trapp family in The Sound of Music? (Submitted)

Chemainus Theatre kicks off 2019 with ‘The Sound of Music’

Even if you have to ‘Climb Every Mountain’, don’t miss this show

The Chemainus Theatre Festival launches its 2019 Season with a timeless classic, The Sound of Music.

This beloved musical is on stage for seven shows a week from Feb. 15 to April 6.

The Broadway version of The Sound of Music was first performed in 1959.

However, the film adaptation was released March 2, 1965, and was, for many households, the introduction to the von Trapp Family. Everyone couldn’t wait to see it.

Before long, moviegoers were singing ‘Do-Re-Mi’, ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’ and of course, ‘The Sound of Music’.

The musical was based on Maria von Trapp’s book The Story of the Trapp Family Singers (published 1949), and there were a number of key differences between the true story of the von Trapp family, and that of the film and Broadway adaptations.

This tuneful, heartwarming musical tells the romantic story of Austrian Captain von Trapp and governess Maria as they fall in love and build a family together, during the turbulent and frightening time leading up to the Second World War. Their love and courage led them to escape their country with their seven children, under the guise of taking a family hike into the mountains.

Bringing the story to life on stage are Julia Ullrich as Maria Rainer, Cate Richardson as Sister Berthe/Elsa Schrader, Melissa Morris as Sister Margaretta, Stephanie Roth as The Mother Abbess, Sabrina Prada as Sister Sophia/Frau Schmidt, Ian Farthing as Captain Georg von Trapp, Erik Gow as Franz/Herr Zeller/Admiral von Schreiber, Henry Beasley as Rolf Gruber, and Nick Preston as Max Detweiler.

The young Company includes Hannah Patrice as Liesl, Jonas Brittain as Friedrich, Anna Hill as Louisa, Brin Slydell as Kurt, Jillian Telfer as Brigitta, Julianna Toft as Marta, and Kaia Russell and Megan Williams as Gretl.

The Sound of Music was composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

This new production is directed by Mark DuMez, and will be presented in matinee and evening shows.

Call the Box Office at 1-800-565-7738 or visit chemainustheatre.ca to book your tickets.

Previous story
HMV return to Canada ‘unlikely, but possible,’ new owner says

Just Posted

Chemainus Theatre kicks off 2019 with ‘The Sound of Music’

Even if you have to ‘Climb Every Mountain’, don’t miss this show

Business notes: RRSP deadlines: don’t panic

We’re just two weeks away from the 2019 Business Expo and Community… Continue reading

Victoria runners tops in Cobble Hill 10K

Cobble Hill’s own Jed Leech is top Cowichan Valley finisher

VIDEO: Time to step up to save Cowichan Lake’s Kaatza Lakeside Players

Cowichan Lake’s theatre group is in desperate need of volunteers, will close if none come forward

Soccer’s Year of the Cougar continues

Cowichan over-30 team remains unbeaten in 2019

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

Most Read