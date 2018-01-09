Shakespeare with the Shawnigan Players is an exciting experience. (Citizen file)

Casting Call: Shawnigan Players hold auditions for two plays

A Morris Panych play or some Shakespeare? Are you ready to take your part? Go for it!

Casting call! Casting call!

The Shawnigan Players are holding two sets of auditions in January. The first is for Seven Stories by Morris Panych, which will go up in April. The second is for this year’s Shakespeare Festival, which will take place in August.

Auditions for Seven Stories are today (Wednesday, Jan. 10) at the Clements Centre (5856 Clements St., Duncan) and Friday, Jan. 12 at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre (2804 Shawnigan Lake Rd., Shawnigan Lake).

Both evenings start at 7 p.m. and will go no longer than 9 p.m. (People wishing to audition do not need to come to both events). If someone is interested in auditioning but cannot make either night, please contact David at 250-743-2928.

Seven Stories is a black comedy by Canadian playwright Morris Panych. The play is set on the seventh storey ledge of an apartment building, in front of several windows. The protagonist, simply named Man, stands on the ledge, contemplating a jump, but he is constantly delayed by interruptions from the individuals in the apartments. There are roles for 13 actors, seven men and six women. Ages can be anywhere from 21 to 100 — (one of the female characters claims to be 100).

They are also looking for both a producer and a stage manager.

The next set of auditions is for Shakespeare’s Merry Wives of Windsor (director, Alex Gallacher) and The Tempest (director, Breann Gallacher).

They are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13, 1-4 p.m. at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre and Sunday, Jan. 14, 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday Jan. 17, from 7-9 p.m. at the Clements Centre.

No need to prepare anything. Lots of speaking and non-speaking roles for men and women of all ages. Kids are also encouraged to come.

