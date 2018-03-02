Brentwood College School present the musical comedy, ‘Crazy for You’ at the school’s T. Gil Bunch Centre for Performing Arts March 6-10. Known as the New Gershwin Musical, it is based mainly on the show ‘Girl Crazy’, mounted in 1930. (Submitted photo)

Brentwood College goes ‘Crazy for You’

‘I’ve Got Rhythm’ and ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’ are just a few of the great tunes in this super show

Romance is in the air as the students of Brentwood College School present the musical comedy, Crazy for You at the school’s T. Gil Bunch Centre for Performing Arts March 6-10 starting at 7:30 p.m. nightly.

The show is what director Edna Widenmaier calls “a funny valentine to the American musical of the 1930s.”

It’s Gershwin time at Brentwood, and you the lucky ticket buyer will be able to enjoy a score of show-stopping standards like ‘I’ve Got Rhythm’, ‘Someone to Watch Over me’, ‘Embraceable You’ and much more.

Musical fans of all ages will love this all singing, all dancing tribute to the fabulous shows that made the Depression bearable for many people.

Crazy for You is called The New Gershwin Musical because it debuted in an award-winning production in 1992, but it’s based mainly on the show, Girl Crazy, that George and Ira Gershwin mounted in 1930, although some other songs have been added as well. A production on American PBS stations in 1999 garnered new fans for the show and since then, it’s been brought to the stage many times on both sides of the Atlantic.

