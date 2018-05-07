Adagé’s presentation of Beauty and The Beast Jr. delights huge crowds

Everyone went home delighted after the final performance of Adagé Studio’s presentation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. at the Cowichan Theatre last weekend.

From the opening chorus to the finale, the big crowds and the performers had a great time with this famous, fabulous show. All the beloved characters were there, from Belle (Alora Killam) and her Beast (Dalin Koons) to Gaston (Connor Lachmanec), the denizens of the castle, and the townsfolk who don’t understand Belle or her inventor father, Maurice, at all.

The presentation, which mixed solid sets with screen projections to great effect, also included many effective dance numbers, too, choreographed by Olivia Boudreau and Lisa Rittenhouse.

Belle wishes her dad, Maurice, an inventor, good luck. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Gaston tells the world how great he is, to the admiration of a number of silly girls. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

These silly girls don’t think much of Belle. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Belle gives the conceited Gaston the cold shoulder. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Belle meets some of the strange denizens of the castle. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

When Belle enjoys reading everyone else thinks she’s a bit odd. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The castle staff invite Belle to ‘Be Our Guest’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Beast presents Belle with a whole library of books and as she reads him tales of King Arthur he starts to fall in love. For more from Adagé’s ‘Beauty and Beast’, see page 27 (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Meanwhile Gaston, still being pulled this way and that by his admirers, wants to force Belle to accept him. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The castle staff watch the love affair hopefully as they long to become ‘Human Again’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

‘Kill the Beast’ cries Gaston, when he suspects Belle is in love with the creature. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

You can’t fall in love overnight, the older servants tell the younger as everyone hopes Belle and the Beast can break the spell. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’You watch your temper and be a gentleman,’ his staff warn the Beast. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Belle dances with The Beast as they get to know each other after he saves her life. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)