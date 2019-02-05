VIDEO: Thousands flock to Big Leaf Maple Syrup Festival in Duncan

The Big Leaf Maple Syrup Festival 2019 at the BC Forest Discovery Centre was a super success.

Facility manager Chris Gale was delighted.

“A lot of people thought we might be closed because of all the damage but we’re up and running, and the trails are open. We’re going to have maybe a thousand people here today,” he said happily at lunch time on Saturday, Feb. 2, the first of the two-day festival.

Saturday’s weather was so inviting that the parking lot, the roads near the centre, and space across the highway in the Cowichan Commons mall was full of maple syrup fans, with many families enjoying a day outside.

“The trains are full, and everybody’s smiling,” said Gale.