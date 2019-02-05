VIDEO: Thousands flock to Big Leaf Maple Syrup Festival in Duncan

The Big Leaf Maple Syrup Festival 2019 at the BC Forest Discovery Centre was a super success.

Facility manager Chris Gale was delighted.

“A lot of people thought we might be closed because of all the damage but we’re up and running, and the trails are open. We’re going to have maybe a thousand people here today,” he said happily at lunch time on Saturday, Feb. 2, the first of the two-day festival.

Saturday’s weather was so inviting that the parking lot, the roads near the centre, and space across the highway in the Cowichan Commons mall was full of maple syrup fans, with many families enjoying a day outside.

“The trains are full, and everybody’s smiling,” said Gale.

Carol Miller and Ron Jeskey welcome everyone to toast the day with some delicious big leaf maple syrup. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Families turn out in big numbers to enjoy a fine day outdoors
Families hurry to catch the Green Hornet Train for a ride around the BC Forest Discovery site on a lovely winter day. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Boiling the water and syrup for tea outdoors is half the fun of making it. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Taking time out to sit around the fire pit for a while is a fun activity as well. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Inside the newly renovated Forest Centre main building, eager visitors taste big leaf maple syrup. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
The thought of a hot cup of delicious maple-flavoured tea draws a steady stream of visitors to this table. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
What could be better than a stroll through the woods on a bright winter morning, with a furry friend for company and a cup of maple tea to keep you warm. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Big crowds took time out to learn at the workshops on various aspects of big leaf maple syrup collecting and processing. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

