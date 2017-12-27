These four girls made this cat hotel that was donated to Lake Cowichan Animal Rescue for the raffle. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: Students donate cat hotels to Lake Cowichan Animal Rescue

Ecole Mt. Prevost’s Grade 7 Makers Club undertake a project to help the community

École Mt. Prevost teacher Darcie Zibin and the kids of the Grade Seven Makers Club have constructed cat hotels this year.

They donated two of them to the Lake Cowichan Animal Rescue Society, for the group’s holiday fundraiser, to serve as second and third prizes.

While doing it, they learned quite a bit about charities and giving back to the community.

The raffle raised almost $300 for the critters of LCARS, says Mick Bedard.


lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Two boys designed and constructed this neat cat hotel to be a prize in the Society’s holiday raffle. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

