VIDEO: Students donate cat hotels to Lake Cowichan Animal Rescue

École Mt. Prevost teacher Darcie Zibin and the kids of the Grade Seven Makers Club have constructed cat hotels this year.
They donated two of them to the Lake Cowichan Animal Rescue Society, for the group’s holiday fundraiser, to serve as second and third prizes.
While doing it, they learned quite a bit about charities and giving back to the community.
The raffle raised almost $300 for the critters of LCARS, says Mick Bedard.
lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
