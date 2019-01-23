VIDEO: Lake Cowichan minor hockey Lakers of all ages shine at big Jamboree Day

Parents, brothers and sisters, friends, and hockey fans came out to Cowichan Lake Sports Arena in large numbers Saturday, Jan. 19 as the Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey Association held its annual Jamboree Day.

From the delightful efforts of the tiny initiation level children to the fast skating and polish of the midget team, and all levels in between, the Cowichan Lake area’s hockey players showed their stuff in a full day of games plus a special Skills Competition.

This event packs the house and draws all eyes, as several heats are held for each skills event, allowing all players to take part on either the blue or the white team, in slalom skating, with or without the puck, an obstacle course that included sliding under a low bar, and speed skating, backwards and forwards, around the rink.