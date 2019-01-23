VIDEO: Lake Cowichan minor hockey Lakers of all ages shine at big Jamboree Day

Parents, brothers and sisters, friends, and hockey fans came out to Cowichan Lake Sports Arena in large numbers Saturday, Jan. 19 as the Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey Association held its annual Jamboree Day.

From the delightful efforts of the tiny initiation level children to the fast skating and polish of the midget team, and all levels in between, the Cowichan Lake area’s hockey players showed their stuff in a full day of games plus a special Skills Competition.

This event packs the house and draws all eyes, as several heats are held for each skills event, allowing all players to take part on either the blue or the white team, in slalom skating, with or without the puck, an obstacle course that included sliding under a low bar, and speed skating, backwards and forwards, around the rink.

Mayor Rod Peters drops the opening puck at Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey Jamboree Day, Jan. 19. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Initiation level hockey players get a few tips from coach before taking part in the big Skills Competition on Jamboree Day. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Part of an obstacle course is to slide under this bar; after a coach shows them that even an adult can do it, several players of all ages manage the challenge. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette
With stickhandling through a slalom, keep a smooth rhythm. Easier said than done. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Players watch as a competitor shows off some nifty stickhandling during Jamboree Day at Lake Cowichan on Saturday, Jan. 19. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
A novice level player watches an older teammate compete and dreams of the future. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Ever level of minor hockey gets to be a member of the Blue or White Lakers in the competitions. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Former NHLer, Brian Lundberg, gives his Blue team a few tips before the shots on goal portion of the Skills Competition starts. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
After some good hints from coach, it’s time to challenge the goalie. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Jamboree Day is not just about the little kids. Some players have been honing their skills year after year. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Goalies get their chance to race the clock in the Skills Competition at Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey Jamboree Day. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Lake Cowichan starts off well in the Atom level game Saturday afternoon Jan. 19, Jamboree Day. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Three Port Alberni defencemen and a goalie can’t stop this Laker from sneaking in and scoring. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
There’s plenty of end to end action in the Atom game against Port Alberni on Jan. 19’s Jamboree Day at Lake Cowichan Sports Arena. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan minor hockey Lakers of all ages shine at big Jamboree Day

