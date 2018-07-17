VIDEO: Duncan abuzz Saturday for parade, and lots more family fun

Downtown Duncan was abuzz with activities last Saturday, July 14, as hordes celebrated Duncan Day.

The Grande Parade (made even grander by the addition of the “e”) drew a big crowd to the core of the city, and there they enjoyed not only a spectacular cavalcade, but a pancake breakfast, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides, a beer garden, a sidewalk sale, kids’ games, and lots more.

A mini-train offers smaller children a fun ride in downtown Duncan. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Everyone’s ready for the parade. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Riding in the shade in a fire truck. What’s better than that? (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Maple Bay Fire Department’s mini fire truck is a crowd favourite. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Shriners march in formation through downtown Duncan. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Therapy dogs get a much-needed drink of water during the parade. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Lovely, gentle therapy dogs are always a parade favourite. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

U-fix-it Bikeworks folks walk and ride on a hot, hot day. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

There’s lots of colour in the Grande Parade. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Girl Guides carry their banner in the parade in Duncan July 14. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Handing out candies is part of the fun of walking the parade route. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Roller derby gals give a demonstration in downtown Duncan during the parade. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)