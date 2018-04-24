Take the opportunity for some toad talk in Duncan Thursday

The Vancouver Island Western Toad Project fitted local toads with radio transmitters to track where they go. (file photo)

Cowichan Watershed Board is welcomes Elke Wind on Thursday, April 26 to share photos and findings from her research into native amphibians, particularly western toad habitats in the Cowichan Valley.

The Vancouver Island Western Toad Project fitted local toads with radio transmitters to track where they go, and better understand what habitats are needed during their annual hibernation cycles. Western Toads (Anaxyrus boreas) are listed federally as Special Concern. Sadly, the toads are often killed by traffic during their annual migrations to and from their terrestrial overwinter and aquatic breeding habitats. The project has worked to build education and awareness about these traffic issues to reduce harm as well as improving other habitat needs.

Wind is an independent contract biologist based in Nanaimo. She has been studying amphibian ecology on the island and coast for more than 15 years.

The presentation takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at VIU Cowichan Campus in Duncan, room 140. There is not cost.