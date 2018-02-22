Sexual Assault Advocate program enters second year

By Kendra Thomas

A landslide of Hollywood disclosures, the resultant “Me Too” campaign, and local stories from Surrey to the Cowichan Valley have flooded news reels and social media networks.

It’s not just offending movie moguls whose lives are disrupted. Everyone is disturbed by allegations of degrading abuses. The numbers of reports and the sometimes graphic details can leave survivors of sexualized violence feeling raw with emotion and memories. The courageous voices of those coming forward are opening the door for other survivors to step out of the shadows and become an active participant in their own recovery.

Thanks to funding from the Department of Justice Canada, Warmland Women’s Support Services Society is offering various services under the Sexual Assault Advocate program.

“If you choose to report a sexualized offence, our specialized advocates can go with you to offer emotional support. You are not alone. We can help you connect with an investigating officer who may be able to take your statement at our office,” said Kendra Thomas, program coordinator.

Through the advocacy program, now moving into its second year, survivors of sexualized violence have a place to ask questions and explore options.

“We can help you understand your rights as a victim of crime, assist you to develop your response plan, and connect you with local resources,” she said.

The Sexual Assault Advocate Program supports adults 18-plus of all gender identities and members of the LGBTQ community who have experienced recent or historical sexualized offences. In addition to advocacy support, crisis and non-crisis accompaniment, other services include Honouring Resistance Sexual Assault Counseling which uses a client-centered approach to cultivate dignity for survivors. Limited to 12 sessions and available by appointment, counseling is free and confidential. Honouring Resistance Therapeutic Art Group is for survivors of sexualized violence who identify as women. Guided art exercises support survivors to discover their strengths and believe in themselves. The Saturday morning drop-in group is free, supplies are included and no artistic expertise is required.

If you have a passion for helping others during times of distress or feel a desire to shift the Cowichan Valley into a culture of consent, consider registering for the spring advocate training. Screened applicants complete 78 hours of specialized training over the course of one year. Training is grounded in feminist theory with a trauma-informed client-centred approach that explores rape culture, impact and neurobiology of trauma, psychology of victim blaming, colonization, affirmative consent, community engagement through social action, and coordination with criminal justice system partners.

“Sexualized trauma doesn’t have to own you,” said Thomas. “Liberation is within reach.”

Contact Kendra Thomas: 250-710-8177 or kthomas@ warmlandwomen.org