Seedy Sunday is a great way to spend a cloudy day. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Seedy Sunday is packing ‘em in at Siem Lelum Gym. Why not join the fun?

Seeds, plants, and good advice: there’s lots for everyone.

Duncan’s 10th annual Seedy Sunday is on right now, and continues until 2 p.m. today (Sunday, March 18) at the Siem Lelum gym and grounds on River Road.

This event for local gardeners to source locally grown seeds, garden starts, and perennials features 43 vendors, activities for children and gardening workshops. Admission is $2/person.

Guest speakers wind up with Deb Cebula and Kat Brust (CGC Incubator Farm) talking about seed cleaning at 1:15 p.m.

You’ve still got plenty of time to enjoy Seedy Sunday, so why not take the family and make tracks down there now.

Celebrating our transit drivers on their day

