Rhododendrons invite relaxation in peaceful oasis

Rhododrendrons in profusion delight the stroller who takes the pathway into the forest. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lake Cowichan’s Rhododendron Walk is abloom with beauty.

There are big ones, small ones, bushes with many blooms and bushes with just a few huge ones. Some are nearly finished for the year while others are just thinking about starting to bloom.

It’s worth taking time out of your busy day, just to relax and take a stroll there.

