Politicians welcome Lady of Lake candidates for annual council visit

It’s always a fun night for councillors as they get to welcome the teenagers to be part of a meeting

Brooklynn Brown, Amber Eddy, Keely MacDonald, Violet Argue, Destiny Hamilton, Shian Ingrahm, Amy Davies, Jewel Irving, and Olivia Skinner gather around Mayor Ross Forrest and councillors Lorna Vomacka, Carolyne Austin, and Bob Day for a fun photo to end their visit to the Lake Cowichan council chambers. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

It’s a Lake Cowichan thing. Nobody else does it. But it’s a highlight of every spring for the mayor and council.

Under the caring wing of Denise Allan, the hopeful Lady of the Lake candidates appear like spring flowers at the April council meeting and introduce themselves officially to the politicians during the council meeting.

They’re on the agenda as a delegation, and it’s obvious to anyone sitting in the audience that councillors are delighted to see the young visitors and to ensure that the girls feel welcome.

So, Amber Eddy (Miss Monti’s Marine & Motorsports), Brooklynn Brown (Miss Lions), Destiny Hamilton (Miss IDA Pharmacy), Amy Davies (Miss Country Grocer), Shian Ingrahm (Miss Royal Canadian Legion), Olivia Skinner (Miss Lake Cowichan Kin), Violet Argue (Miss Island Savings Credit Union), Keely MacDonald (Miss Cassy’s Coffee House) and Jewel Irving (Miss B.P.O.Elks) each stood up and gave a brief speech to applause from everyone in the room.

Then, as per previous years, Mayor Ross Forrest gave each of the girls a Town of Lake Cowichan pin to start the collection on her banner ribbon.