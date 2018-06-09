Lions Club President Rose Elliott and Treasurer Rose MacKenzie present graduate Justin Vaughan with a $1,000 bursary. (submitted)

Lions Club hands out bursary

He is attending Camosun College Interurban Campus to get his Red Seal Automotive Service Technician.

At their April 23 meeting Cowichan Lake Lions Club President Rose Elliott and Treasurer Rose MacKenzie presented a $1,000 cheque to last year’s graduating bursary recipient, Justin Vaughan.

He is attending Camosun College Interurban Campus to get his Red Seal Automotive Service Technician. He has completed one year of a four year course and has been sponsored by Kal Tire for an apprenticeship.

The Cowichan Lake Lions Club will be giving out three $1,000 bursaries this year on June 7 at the award ceremonies at Lake Cowichan Secondary.

