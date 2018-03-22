Jordyn Kelly, Crystal Work, Callie Hartshorn, and Melody Hodge finish their season of figure skating at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lake Cowichan figure skating winds up successful season

It’s not an ice show year so it’s been a bit quieter for the Lake Cowichan and District Skating Club

Some of the figure skating kids at Lake Cowichan enjoyed hot chocolate and treats recently following their final day of skating for the year.

Teacher Lorraine Francisty said that despite it not being “an ice show year” for the Lake Cowichan Skating Club, the young skaters have had a good season.

“Yes, these two competed in the competition on November, the Vancouver Island interclub, which was at Kerry Park and Callie and Crystal, were in Style 1 and both received merit awards.

“In January, Callie and Crystal went to the Cowichan Valley showcase and their team got second place, and Crystal went to Port Alberni in February for the regional championships and she moved up to Style 2 and got a bronze.”

Pre-juniors, Jordyn Kelly, 9, and Melody Hodge, 8, are just finishing their Canskate badges.

 

Jordyn Kelly, Crystal Work, Callie Hartshorn, and Melody Hodge finish their season of figure skating at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Previous story
Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

Just Posted

Cowichan Tribes looks to update animal bylaws in wake of abuse case

Moves come after meeting with SPCA and RCMP

Lake Cowichan figure skating winds up successful season

It’s not an ice show year so it’s been a bit quieter for the Lake Cowichan and District Skating Club

Stingrays rewrite record book at Tier II provincials

Five Duncan swimmers qualify for season-ending meet

RainCoast Dog Rescue Society to hold Duncan courthouse protest April 3

Peaceful protest calls for more animal rights

Elementary wrestlers take to the mats

Nearly 200 athletes compete at annual meet

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Most Read