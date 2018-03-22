Lake Cowichan figure skating winds up successful season

It’s not an ice show year so it’s been a bit quieter for the Lake Cowichan and District Skating Club

Jordyn Kelly, Crystal Work, Callie Hartshorn, and Melody Hodge finish their season of figure skating at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Some of the figure skating kids at Lake Cowichan enjoyed hot chocolate and treats recently following their final day of skating for the year.

Teacher Lorraine Francisty said that despite it not being “an ice show year” for the Lake Cowichan Skating Club, the young skaters have had a good season.

“Yes, these two competed in the competition on November, the Vancouver Island interclub, which was at Kerry Park and Callie and Crystal, were in Style 1 and both received merit awards.

“In January, Callie and Crystal went to the Cowichan Valley showcase and their team got second place, and Crystal went to Port Alberni in February for the regional championships and she moved up to Style 2 and got a bronze.”

Pre-juniors, Jordyn Kelly, 9, and Melody Hodge, 8, are just finishing their Canskate badges.