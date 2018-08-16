International cat day draws out Cowichan’s cat lovers

We asked and you delivered, Cowichan!

Aug. 8 was International Cat Day and we asked you on Facebook to share a photo of your kitties with us and you did not disappoint.

From old to new and sweet to sour, from goofy to serious and everything in between, there’s one common thread: people love their cats. OK, there’s two common threads: people love their cats and boy, do cats have character!

Here’s a few of our favourite posts from the group you shared. Check out our gallery, too!

Fozzy with his bestie! (Amber Nicholls photo)

Miss Obi. (Nicole Chiasson photo)

Manny waiting for Christmas dinner at the table. (Stacy Alpine photo)

Serafina. She’s just lovely. (Lisa Duncan-Reda photo)

I find her in the strangest places. (Suzy Davis photo)

Davy Jones. (Megan Schwarz photo)

Mamma cherry and her kittens! (Lysa Sexton photo)

Percival Puskin. (Stella Milly photo)

Coconut. (Kathy Young photo)