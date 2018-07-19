Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Elder Della Sylvester will show people plants in the area that have medicinal uses. (submitted)

Learn about local plants on medicine walk July 28 in Duncan

Many plants on Vancouver Island have traditional and medicinal qualities that Indigenous peoples have used for millennia.

As part of Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Indigenous Voices initiative, Cowichan Elder Della (Rice) Sylvester is hosting a medicine walk on Saturday, July 28, starting at 10 a.m. at VIRL’s Cowichan branch, to lead participants on a journey of discovery about some of the plants in their local environment.

On the walk, Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally in the region and answer questions that arise, drawing on her education and life-long passion for studying medicinal qualities of plants. Participants will come away with a deeper understanding of the traditional uses and applications of plants that grow in the area and why the plants are important to local First Nations.

Participants will meet at the library at 10 a.m., rain or shine, and leave for the walk as a group. The event is open to all ages, but minors need to be accompanied by a caregiver.