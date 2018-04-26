Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

Wildflowers will be on display at the In Bloom festival at the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve. (Kristin Voghell photo)

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday

On Saturday, April 28 the Nature Conservancy of Canada is inviting all nature lovers, native plant gardeners and curious ecologists of all ages to come out and experience the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve for the annual In Bloom Wildflower Festival.

This family-friendly event running from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. offers guests the chance to explore the restored Garry oak meadows while the wildflowers are blooming, and to discover the preserve’s many natural and cultural wonders. Visitors can follow a self-guided tour around the preserve, stopping at information displays, storytellers and hands-on discovery stations that will bring to life the world of our iconic Garry oak ecosystems.

In Bloom promotes awareness of and appreciation for one of the most endangered ecosystems in Canada. Garry oak meadows and associated habitats are home to more plant species than any other land-based ecosystem in coastal British Columbia, yet less than five per cent of this habitat remains in near-natural conditions. Sites like the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve are vital to the ongoing survival of close to 100 species of plants, mammals, reptiles, birds, butterflies and other insects that rely on this ecosystem. Many of these species occur nowhere else in Canada and are at risk of disappearing from the wild.

Whether you are interested in birds and bees, splashy wildflowers, scientific research, nature photography, Coast Salish stories, native plants or archaeology, In Bloom will have something for everyone. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy under the oaks. Children’s programming includes hayrides and face painting.

Visitors are asked to park on Maple Bay Road, then walk to the end of Aitken Road to enter the preserve. Dogs are not permitted. Admission is by donation. Find more information at www.natureconservancy.ca/bc or contact bcoffice@natureconservancy.ca or 1-888-404-8428.

Frances Kelsey students collecting for Furry Friends charity

Frances Kelsey students want your help.

Looking for an easy way to support our furry friends in the Cowichan Valley? Look no further! Until next Monday, April 30, the Frances Kelsey Me to We Club will be hosting Funds for Furry Friends, a charity drive aiming to collect blankets, towels, canned pet food, paper towels and monetary donations, all for the Cowichan SPCA.

Any community members wishing to contribute to this cause may drop off collected items or cash donations at the school’s main office. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go towards creating safe and happy environments for animals during their stay at the SPCA, allowing workers and volunteers additional time to focus on finding these furry friends a lasting home.

The Me to We Club is a group at Frances Kelsey Secondary School focused on empowering youth through the study of local and global issues. This year, the club has run a very successful food drive, book drive, and several other smaller events which have resulted in the donation of over $4,000 to charities in the Cowichan Valley as well as the We Charity itself. As the year comes to an end, the club hopes to focus its final efforts on promoting the ideas of water conservation and raising money for water accessibility projects abroad.

Coffee with a Cop chance to meet RCMP members

On May 1 Cowichan Valley residents are invited to have coffee with a cop.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

The event goes from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1 at The Fishbowl Café at 580 Cairnsmore St. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in North Cowichan/Duncan neighbourhoods.

The majority of contacts that law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Swain. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is an initiative that began in Hawethorne, California but has grown to be supported across the U.S., Canada and as far away as Europe, Australia and Africa.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time.