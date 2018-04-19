Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

A plant sale at Cairnsmore this weekend will help volunteers continue their work on the gardens. (submitted)

Head to Cairnsmore this Saturday for fundraising plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place to work their magic.

Residents wave hello from the windows, some even sit and watch or provide advice. Weeding, mulching, planting and pruning are part of the weekly routine that is now in its 10th year. Cairnsmore Place is home to 100 residents

Over the years local residents have made significant financial contributions to help beautify large areas. However, funds for the regular work, including the installation of a drip watering system, building of three large compost bins and purchase of trees come from the annual plant sale. The Cowichan Valley gardening community has been generous in its support of this event.

The 2018 plant sale is being held on Saturday, April 21 at 250 Cairnsmore St. in Duncan, from 9 to noon. There will be over 500 plants, featuring over 100 hostas and collector plants. Wooden garden ornaments and structures, hand made by volunteers are also part of the sale.

Celebrate Earth Day Weekend

A number of community groups are teaming up to present Earth Day Weekend in the Cowichan Valley Saturday, April 21 to Sunday, April 22.

The fun begins Saturday at the Duncan library with Mother Goose at 10 a.m. for ages birth to four. At the same time, adults can enjoy the Cowichan Green Community Seed Exchange, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a storytime with The Bumblebee Queen. At 12:30 p.m. Cowichan Energy Alternatives Society will make a presentation, followed at 2 p.m. by a presentation from Don Skerik of Viridian Energy Cooperative. At 3 p.m. settle in for the Earth Day Movie Hadwin’s Judgement (The Golden Spruce).

On Sunday events move to the Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre in Cowichan Bay’s Hecate Park.

The centre is celebrating its sixth birthday with a B’Earth Day Party. There will be cake, games, activities and music from the Muddy Buddies. The centre is located at 1845 Cowichan Bay Rd.