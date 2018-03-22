Carolyne Austin, left, is helping organize the distribution of collection jars for Nickels for Nichole. (Submitted)

Coming up at the Lake: Save your nickels for fundraiser

Do you want to collect nickels for Nichole or cheer on your firefighters? Read on.

Fundraiser trades pennies for nickels in new campaign

According to Carolyne Austin, Nickels for Nichole has kicked off in the place of a previous penny campaign.

The fundraiser started many years back when Nichole Stock began collecting pennies for the Variety Club Telethon. She was so successful that her name can be found on many of the Variety Club’s Sunshine Buses around the province.

Although she has died, the push to raise funds in her name continues in the Lake area.

Now, with pennies obsolete, nickels are the name of the game. So, start putting them aside and drop them in the collection boxes when you see them.

“We’ve started taking containers to some of the businesses in town. We may run out so be patient if you don’t get one right away. I’m picking up more this week,” she said March 5.

Food Bank fundraiser takes to the ice April 8

The date has been set for the Lake Cowichan Fire Department’s fourth annual Cowichan Food Bank fundraiser hockey game so get your calendars out now.

It’s confirmed for Sunday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena.

The firefighters will play Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey’s Midget Lakers.

Admission is by donation of a non-perishable food item or cash. All proceeds go to support the Lake’s food bank, so bring a donation and then get ready to come out and cheer on your favourite team.

Previous story
Lake Cowichan figure skating winds up successful season
Next story
Huge heather sale in Cobble Hill offers unusual varities

Just Posted

Huge heather sale in Cobble Hill offers unusual varities

So, watch for “Golden Angie”, “Zeta”, “Zoe”, “Agnes” and “Claire” at the sale.

Coming up at the Lake: Save your nickels for fundraiser

Do you want to collect nickels for Nichole or cheer on your firefighters? Read on.

Cowichan Tribes looks to update animal bylaws in wake of abuse case

Moves come after meeting with SPCA and RCMP

Lake Cowichan figure skating winds up successful season

It’s not an ice show year so it’s been a bit quieter for the Lake Cowichan and District Skating Club

Stingrays rewrite record book at Tier II provincials

Five Duncan swimmers qualify for season-ending meet

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

‘Not well thought out:’ Arizona family slams B.C. speculation tax

American family spends half the year in vacation home on Vancouver Island

Family of B.C. wildfire victim wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

BREAKING: Cassie Sharpe adds world championship to Olympic gold

Mount Washington skier defends her crown in France, wins overall halfpipe title

Most Read