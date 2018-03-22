Coming up at the Lake: Save your nickels for fundraiser

Do you want to collect nickels for Nichole or cheer on your firefighters? Read on.

Carolyne Austin, left, is helping organize the distribution of collection jars for Nickels for Nichole. (Submitted)

Fundraiser trades pennies for nickels in new campaign

According to Carolyne Austin, Nickels for Nichole has kicked off in the place of a previous penny campaign.

The fundraiser started many years back when Nichole Stock began collecting pennies for the Variety Club Telethon. She was so successful that her name can be found on many of the Variety Club’s Sunshine Buses around the province.

Although she has died, the push to raise funds in her name continues in the Lake area.

Now, with pennies obsolete, nickels are the name of the game. So, start putting them aside and drop them in the collection boxes when you see them.

“We’ve started taking containers to some of the businesses in town. We may run out so be patient if you don’t get one right away. I’m picking up more this week,” she said March 5.

Food Bank fundraiser takes to the ice April 8

The date has been set for the Lake Cowichan Fire Department’s fourth annual Cowichan Food Bank fundraiser hockey game so get your calendars out now.

It’s confirmed for Sunday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena.

The firefighters will play Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey’s Midget Lakers.

Admission is by donation of a non-perishable food item or cash. All proceeds go to support the Lake’s food bank, so bring a donation and then get ready to come out and cheer on your favourite team.