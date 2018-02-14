The Cowichan River floods the Hatchery dike in Duncan, Monday, Jan. 29. (Tim Kulchyski photo)

Column: What’s up in the Watershed? Lots and lots of rain

Flow rates in excess of 440 cubic metres per second were being recorded

By Jill Thompson

“And when it rains…. ”

While summer droughts and lake storage are frequently up for discussion at the Cowichan Watershed Board meetings, the Jan. 29 meeting had some attendees preoccupied by the opposite trend in our changing climate.

Flow rates in excess of 440 cubic metres per second were being recorded, eventually reaching 560 CMS by day’s end. This is enough water to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool about every five seconds, and is about 100 times more than the summer flow rate in recent summers.

Cowichan Tribes’ biologist Tim Kulchyski shared a photo from that morning showing the river rushing up a side-channel that Cowichan Tribes built to provide sheltering habitat for fish.

What if some of this current abundance of water could be saved for slow release in the late summer months? That question and others are being addressed by the community members including Cowichan Watershed Board and Cowichan Tribes who are working with the CVRD on the Cowichan Water Use Plan to be completed this spring (https://cowichanwup.ca/). The board is also running a “Capture the Rain Campaign” in partnership with the Citizen to promote residential rainwater capture and storage for outdoor summer watering.

Executive Director Tom Rutherford gave a review of the board’s work to explore and strengthen watershed co-governance between Cowichan Tribes and CVRD. Updating the board’s governance manual to clarify that the Koksilah River system is part of the Cowichan watershed and clarifying the “consensus-based” decision making model were two of the many items identified so far through a facilitated workshop series to make the Watershed Board stronger and more effective. The goal of the workshops is to make improvements to the Watershed Board in its current role, and prepare it for an expanded role in watershed governance.

The board also heard from biologist Dr. Dave Preikshot on the 2017 water quality sample results in the Cowichan, Somenos, Quamichan, and Koksilah systems. A full report is expected next month but initial data analysis identified significantly elevated levels of phosphorus and e-coli bacteria in some areas. The results will pinpoint problem areas to enable targeted management strategies.

A 2017 year end summary highlighted the annual Cowichan River clean up, the Water Conservation Challenge, citizen outreach and education, and supporting the committed volunteers in the Cowichan Valley Stewardship community as some of the other accomplishments last year.

Our meetings are held on the last Monday of the month at 9:15 a.m. and are open to the public. More info: http://cowichanwatershedboard.ca/meetings

Previous story
VIDEO: Sweetheart Dance packs the Lake Cowichan 50+ Centre

Just Posted

Duncan’s Tyson Roe makes his mark in the NLL

Six-foot-10 defender scores first pro goal against Saskatchewan

Lake Cowichan to host BC Summer Games opening ceremonies

There will be 3,700 participants coming to the region, 2,800 athletes.

VIDEO: Cowichan Lake joins march for missing, murdered aboriginal people

From as far as the Pacheedaht territory, they travelled to Duncan to walk to make concerns know

VIDEO: Sweetheart Dance packs the Lake Cowichan 50+ Centre

Seniors team up with Cowichan Women Against Violence for a Valentine’s Day fundraising dance

Editorial: Waste not, want not; redistributing food good for everyone

We waste more than $31 billion worth of food in Canada every year.

The Marine Detective’s photos show stunning undersea world off Campbell River/Quadra Island

On Jackie Hildering, The Marine Detective’s Facebook page , there’s a poster… Continue reading

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Shooter was not a current student, sheriff said

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report

Many businesses unaware of, or not accessing, available aid programs

Most Read