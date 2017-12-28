David says he bought the land for me to garden but I think he was looking for a reason to wield a chain saw. (Mary Lowther photo)

Column Dig In: New Year’s Resolutions from a gardener

This may be where New Year’s resolutions come from.

This is the time of year I review my gardening notes from the past year to learn from my mistakes and apply the lessons of experience to next year. This may be where New Year’s resolutions come from. At any rate, in the coming year I have resolved to:

Come inside when it snows.

Put fresh batteries into the water timer at the beginning of the season. I forgot one year and when I realized what had happened, my spinach had withered, Popeye had died of starvation and Brutus had run off with Olive Oyl. That’s a lot to have on your conscience.

Remember I am barefoot before I stomp on slugs.

Not curse slugs and sow bugs so loudly that it scares the neighbourhood children.

Use the right tool for the job (a hammer provides enormous satisfaction when exterminating slugs, but without proper hand and eye protection things can get a little messy).

Bring all my tools inside after each gardening session, especially my cordless drill.

Train the cat to kill slugs and sow bugs, but not eat them because her breath is already bad enough.

Not buy any more packets of seeds than I need. I have run out of both jars to store them in and shelves to store the jars.

Not think about politics when I’m gardening. I am supposed to be relaxing.

Not think about the kids when I’m gardening. See above.

Double dig new beds to aerate the soil.

Don’t double dig because it disturbs the micro-biota.

Buy an expensive broad fork because it will break up the hardpan and aerate the soil without disturbing the micro-biota.

Don’t buy a broad fork because I won’t use it often enough to justify the cost. Besides, it’s heavy.

Stop contradicting myself.

Nag David until he builds a bigger compost bin.

Be more careful about complaining to David. I mentioned a couple of times that my garden was too small, so he bought two acres across the street. If I tell him I need a bigger compost bin he might buy the house next door, and I like my neighbours.

When I prepare a meal with my garden vegetables I will not point out every single time that I grew them myself.

Follow the advice that I write in these columns.

Please contact mary_lowther@yahoo.ca with questions and suggestions since I need all the help I can get.

Previous story
Column: Retreads still going strong
Next story
Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

Just Posted

Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Share your King Tide photos with CVRD survey

Study to monitor global warming and impacts on tides

Minister creates uncertainty in Duncan/N. Cowichan amalgamation referendum

City of Duncan and Municipality of North Cowichan hope to hold vote in spring

Editorial: Deepening opioid crisis number one story of 2017

Vast majority of street drugs, over 80 per cent, contain at least some fentanyl.

Column: Ernie’s story remains in my heart

Ernie made Bill C-14 into something profoundly human.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Most Read