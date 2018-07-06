Lake Cowichan Mayor Ross Forrest gets behind the wheel for the BC Summer Games as a volunteer bus driver. (submitted)

BC Summer Games: Get behind the wheel and support young athletes

This community contributor sees this as a great experience to meet new people.

By Robyn Butler

One of our region’s prominent community leaders, Ross Forest, mayor of Lake Cowichan, recently signed up to become a volunteer bus driver for this year’s Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

When asked why he wants to get involved with the Games, he replied, “It’s a great opportunity to use my civic responsibility to help the betterment of the youth in our community. Events like these strengthen communities.”

And what is Ross most looking forward to? This community contributor sees this as a great experience to meet new people.

Does this sound like something you would like to take part in? Register now as a volunteer bus driver for this year’s BC Summer Games taking place at 27 venues throughout the Cowichan region from July 19-22.

The requirements for bus driver volunteers are:

• Drivers must have a Class 1 or 2 drivers licence with airbrakes endorsement and must provide a drivers’ abstract

• Bus driving shifts will be four to eight hours. Drivers will be able to pick shifts that best meet their availability.

• 35 volunteer drivers are needed to cover each of these days: Thursday/Sunday all day and evenings on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. (175 separate drivers if there are no second shifts)

• Buses will be depoted out of Mill Bay and Duncan so drivers can be placed where it best fits their needs.

• Drivers will be driving mostly 84 passenger rear engine Blue Bird school buses.

For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.bcgames.org

Previous story
Vancouver Island man wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Just Posted

Ben Kilmer’s wife makes impassioned plea for missing husband

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man

Cowichan Valley to have a new hospital by 2024, Horgan announces

New facility to replace aging Cowichan District Hospital

BC Summer Games: Get behind the wheel and support young athletes

This community contributor sees this as a great experience to meet new people.

Junior flag football program catches on in first season

Young players will be back in action next spring

UPDATE with VIDEO: Duncan spelunker relives his own caving drama

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand

Cowichan Valley to have a new hospital by 2024, Horgan announces

New facility to replace aging Cowichan District Hospital

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

Vancouver Island man wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

And this isn’t the first time that Robert Scott, from Greater Victoria, has defied the odds

Exclusive: Safety violations found after worker killed at B.C. car dealership

WorkSafeBC report alleges 2 regulation violations at Skaha Ford at time of April 2017 fatal accident

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

Most Read