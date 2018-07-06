BC Summer Games: Get behind the wheel and support young athletes

This community contributor sees this as a great experience to meet new people.

Lake Cowichan Mayor Ross Forrest gets behind the wheel for the BC Summer Games as a volunteer bus driver. (submitted)

By Robyn Butler

One of our region’s prominent community leaders, Ross Forest, mayor of Lake Cowichan, recently signed up to become a volunteer bus driver for this year’s Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

When asked why he wants to get involved with the Games, he replied, “It’s a great opportunity to use my civic responsibility to help the betterment of the youth in our community. Events like these strengthen communities.”

And what is Ross most looking forward to? This community contributor sees this as a great experience to meet new people.

Does this sound like something you would like to take part in? Register now as a volunteer bus driver for this year’s BC Summer Games taking place at 27 venues throughout the Cowichan region from July 19-22.

The requirements for bus driver volunteers are:

• Drivers must have a Class 1 or 2 drivers licence with airbrakes endorsement and must provide a drivers’ abstract

• Bus driving shifts will be four to eight hours. Drivers will be able to pick shifts that best meet their availability.

• 35 volunteer drivers are needed to cover each of these days: Thursday/Sunday all day and evenings on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. (175 separate drivers if there are no second shifts)

• Buses will be depoted out of Mill Bay and Duncan so drivers can be placed where it best fits their needs.

• Drivers will be driving mostly 84 passenger rear engine Blue Bird school buses.

For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.bcgames.org