Magical experiences of youth provide inspiration

Colin Eckstrand with his book and the Amazon page on his computer. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Chemainus resident documents his memoirs with positive messages

A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Ucluelet senior Katharine Fleming’s SUV was one of 35 vehicles that West Coast black bears broke into this year. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Bears broke into 35 vehicles in Tofino-Ucluelet this year
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. Canada’s climate adaptation strategy is underfunded and does not clearly lay out how its targets align with the country’s top climate change risks, a new report says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
A civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Provincial Court in Victoria pertaining to historical sexual abuse at a Nanaimo church has been settled, according to the complainant and her lawyer. (Black Press Media files)

Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
FILE - This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on March 4, 2021. A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead and caught the sound. Scientists released the first-of-its-kind audio Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP, File)

Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Martin Payne was murdered in his Metchosin home on July 12, 2019. He’s remembered by family and friends for spreading joy, love and kindness to everyone he met. (Facebook/Martin Payne)

Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced

Martin Payne’s family say they’ll never recover from the thought of his traumatic final moments

Daniel Wilson, 35, Derek Timmins, 49, and Garth Goodkey, 53, of Prince George are charged with drug trafficking offences. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine

Derek Timmins, 49, Garth Goodkey, 53, and Daniel Wilson, 35, wanted by police

Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, left, and forward Conor Garland celebrate defeating the Calgary Flames in a shootout during NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames

Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

Irene Barker will host the Magical Christmas Open House Fundraiser at her home on Dec. 18. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Magical Christmas Open House Fundraiser to be held Dec. 18 in Duncan

Funds raised to help local families who require assistance for medical reasons

Robert Dennis Lang

Nov 15th, 2022

Bertha “Bertie” Ida Lillian Egan

Oct 9th, 2022

Cecelia Theodora (nee Heal) Atchison

Sep 13th, 2022

David Ridley

Aug 18th, 2022

Anthony Harold Green

Jul 20th, 2022

John Ward

Jul 4th, 2022

This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

FILE _ Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the monarchy when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday

FILE - People shop for shoes in a Nike store on , Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. “Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021

A Value Village store is seen Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Edmonds, Washington. With the holidays approaching, gift-giving while staying on budget is at the forefront of many Canadian’s minds, but when it comes to price-conscious alternatives like thrifting, a stigma still remains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts

Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases

letters

Letter: North Cowichan facing big forestry losses

Silliness and eco-nonsense from the anti-forestry anti-logging crowd

    letters

    Letter: Climate Action Energy funds not needed

    North Cowichan will invest $ 204,375 for energy efficiencies at new Crofton Fire Hall

      Lake Cowichan Gazette, Dec 15

      Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

      Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

      Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

        October 28, 2022 - Hayley Picard photographed on the grounds of Queen Margaret's School in Duncan for Boulevard CI. Don Denton photo

        Secrets and lives with Hayley Picard

        From the Vancouver Olympics to Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School

          See if this free training program at Discovery Community College is the right fit for you. Stock photo

          Start a rewarding career in your community: Free dual-certificate program begins in November

             

            Calgary Flames Tickets

               

