- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Autos
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Good News
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map
Magical experiences of youth provide inspiration
Chemainus resident documents his memoirs with positive messages
-
The Latest
-
Christmas Village display in Youbou delights
-
Business notes: 2022 Cowichan Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Denise McKinlay
-
Isles knock out Panthers in OT thriller
-
North Cowichan to require mandatory third-party structural reviews for multi-storey buildings
-
Editorial: Smoky chimney? Consider health impacts on others
Video
News
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
Martin Payne’s family say they’ll never recover from the thought of his traumatic final moments
Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine
Derek Timmins, 49, Garth Goodkey, 53, and Daniel Wilson, 35, wanted by police
-
Facebook intimidating Canadians with threats to pull news from platform: Ottawa
-
Federal public servants to start returning to office next month with hybrid system
-
Island Health starts up text alert service to spread word about overdose advisories
-
Port Hardy local wins $588k casino jackpot while travelling Vancouver Island
-
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report
Most Read
-
Port Hardy local wins $588k casino jackpot while travelling Vancouver Island
-
North Cowichan to require mandatory third-party structural reviews for multi-storey buildings
-
Fraudsters pose as grandson, cop to trick B.C. senior into handing over bail cash
-
Letter: North Cowichan facing big forestry losses
-
Ottawa aims to reduce size of salmon fishing industry by buying licences
Sports
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames
Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday
-
PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers
-
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
-
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
-
Cowichan Valley schools dominate QMS Christmas Classic
-
B.C. Lions sign co-general managers Campbell, McEvoy to extensions
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Community
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
Magical Christmas Open House Fundraiser to be held Dec. 18 in Duncan
Funds raised to help local families who require assistance for medical reasons
Obituaries
Robert Dennis Lang
Nov 15th, 2022
Bertha “Bertie” Ida Lillian Egan
Oct 9th, 2022
Cecelia Theodora (nee Heal) Atchison
Sep 13th, 2022
David Ridley
Aug 18th, 2022
Anthony Harold Green
Jul 20th, 2022
John Ward
Jul 4th, 2022
Entertainment
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday
Trending Now
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases
-
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd sounds from B.C. power lines
-
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world
-
B.C. rescue group captures wrong-way warbler that should be wintering far south
-
Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on
-
PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets
Opinion
Letter: North Cowichan facing big forestry losses
Silliness and eco-nonsense from the anti-forestry anti-logging crowd
Letter: Climate Action Energy funds not needed
North Cowichan will invest $ 204,375 for energy efficiencies at new Crofton Fire Hall
Life
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
Secrets and lives with Hayley Picard
From the Vancouver Olympics to Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School
Impress
sponsored