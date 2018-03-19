YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

(Vancouver Airport Authority)

What’s better than a golden retriever puppy?

The Vancouver International Airport has three brand-new golden retriever puppies ready to be trained in partnership with Pacific Assistance Dog Society.

“We support programs and organizations that focus on advancements in inclusivity, universal access and access to opportunity,” said YVR community relations manager Kim Halowski. “That’s why we are proud to support Pacific Assistance Dogs Society and the work they do to remove barriers and give persons living with disabilities independence.”

But first, the trio needs to be named. There are one female and two males, and YVR wants your help.

Tweet your best YVR-themed puppy names using #YVRPADSPUPS and the airport will put the best names to a vote next week.

 

