VIDEO: Skier pulled through snowy street by SUV

It’s not uncommon for people to use skis to get around in a snow storm!

A B.C. resident took to the snow-filled streets of Richmond and swapped out shoes for a pair of skis.

Video posted on Facebook by Chloe Wang on Monday shows someone in blue snow pants holding a rope attached to the back of a crossover SUV while on a pair of skis.

The van is seen pulling the person down Gilbert Road between turning onto Granville Avenue, one of Richmond’s major intersections.

Since the video was posted, the south coast has seen roughly 10 to 15 more centimetres of snow. In Victoria, many have hopped on their skis or snowboards to make the most of it.

