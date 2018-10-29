VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

If violence and gore aren’t your thing, these movies can still give you some Halloween fun. Which one is your favourite?

1. “The Addams Family” – Their bizarre antics are fun for the whole family

2. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – The “Peanuts” characters navigate the holiday

3. “Hocus Pocus” – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as witches in what has become a Halloween cult classic

4. “Practical Magic” – Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witch sisters on a quest for love

5. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – This campy cult classic is often aired on TV or in movie theatres around Halloween

REALATED: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

6. “Young Frankenstein” – Gene Wilder helps put a comedic twist on a classic horror film

7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Halloween Town learns the meaning of Christmas

(The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?
Next story
Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Just Posted

Alex Aitken students turn out for democracy at student vote

Sixth and seventh graders cast their ballots Oct. 18 at Alex Aitken… Continue reading

VIDEO: Glass Tiger comes to Duncan on Nov. 7

You won’t forget them when they’re gone; they’re rock icons

Lexi Bainas Column: VIDEO: Artists, artisans, hit the pre-holilday sale trail, Tiny Tina’s back

The Visions Artists say, “There’s something so appealing and homey about the… Continue reading

Agriculture & food special: Bee keepers in the Cowichan Valley face challenges, in spite of warmer winter temperatures

Humidity, mites and wasps and just a few

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

Campbell River area wants Island united against commercial water extraction

Strathcona Regional District pushing to block for-profit water extraction and bottling

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Most Read