Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

It’s Bring your own Cup Day at 7-Eleven today and tomorrow. A day where Slurpee enthusiast can up-size that Big Gulp for just $2.

While there is a limit to how crazy you can get (no trash cans), your cup can be fairly ridiculous in size and full of slushy and sugary goodness.

With the hot weather and an ice-cold drink in mind we knew just who we should send to a nearby Slurpee purveyor.

As this week’s hot weather was tough on mascots, we sent Black Press Media mascot Newsie in to a Kelowna 7-Eleven to show us all how its done. Check out the video above.

The Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup Day takes place Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. 7-Eleven Canada invites fans to celebrate with a creative DIY vessel for BYOC Day and challenges its customers to push the boundaries even further for just $2.

“Every year, Bring Your Own Cup Day is highly anticipated by our fans,” said Doug Rosencrans, general manager and vice president of 7-Eleven Canada. “Our loyal customers never fail to amaze us. The genuine fun and creativity they bring is incredible and it’s made BYOC Day one of our legacy events.”

Customers can fill up their own choice of container with a wide variety of Slurpee flavours, including three limited-time-only flavours, Crush Banana, Pepsi Black Cherry and Crush Jelly Bean.

Containers must be within 26 centimetres in diameter, watertight, clean and hygienic. There is a limit of one container per person per day and no refills.

For more info on Bring Your Own Cup Day click here – https://www.slurpee.ca/byoc/.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Just Posted

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search

Lexi Bainas column: Break out the pearls, enjoy super food, wine, and entertainment

It’s a foodies’ delight, paired with a double serving of the Medfords in a British mood

BSB climbs into top spot in CWFL

Blue Steel breaks tie with Ravens

Cowichan teens conquer fears for Make-A-Wish

Ashton Combdon and Hayley Bye-Pace will take part in Rope for Hope next Thursday

Junior bantam Bulldogs still unbeatable

Cowichan hasn’t given up a point in four games

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Most Read