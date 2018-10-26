VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
“The most important part of running any sanctuary is education.”
Kingscote Heritage Trail to be dug up for drainage project
With a strong cast, great direction, and a devilish plot, this play delivers on all fronts
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.
Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George
Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River
A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.
Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics
“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”
In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.
Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980
I then must place it in a “Certification Envelope” which has my name, date of birth and address
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George
Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.
A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.
Road trip begins with 8-1 loss
Hopefully the new hospital will not have any serious hiccups like these past projects.