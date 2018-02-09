Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron was lit on Thursday night to mark the start of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (@vanzuilekom via Twitter)

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

The Vancouver Olympic Cauldron was once again put aflame Thursday night at Jack Poole Plaza, ahead of the opening ceremonies and to support the Canadian athletes in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

“The Olympics represent the highest level of achievement for athletes, and we couldn’t be prouder of our B.C. competitors,” said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare in a news release. “I know that all British Columbians will be joining me in cheering on Team Canada in every event at the Winter Games.”

Beare was joined in lighting the cauldron by Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden and BC Pavilion Corporation CEO Ken Cretney.

Two hundred and twenty-five Team Canada athletes attended the opening ceremonies, with 63 connected to B.C.

British Columbian athletes brought home a total of eight medals (two gold, five silver and one bronze) during the last Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

The cauldron will be lit once more on March 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the closing ceremonies to signify the beginning of the 2018 Paralympic Games.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Just Posted

Broadway to big bands on tap in Crofton in February

Check out the Osborne Bay pub on Sunday afternoon’s for Pat’s House of Jazz

T-Birds third at junior girls qualifier

Cowichan still hoping to reach provincials

Stars Miller and Foote headed to Duncan Showroom stage

He’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’

United splits on massive weekend

Cowichan U21 team plays league’s best

Duncan business owner tired of being crime victim

Lance Steward wants more action

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

Most Read