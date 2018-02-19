VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Many of us have seen a deer caught in headlights, but how many have seen deer pause at a stop sign, look both ways and cross?

That is exactly what a reddit user in Fernie, B.C. captured on tape.

The video posted on reddit called “Not your everyday walk to work”’ shows a herd of five traffic-sign obeying deer prance through a residential neighbourhood in the Kootenays town.

The head deer, or ‘leadeer’ if you will, appears to slow down the herd at the stop sign, look in both directions and then safely prance across the road, following proper traffic procedures.

“That’s Canada for you — no rolling through allowed,” wrote one viewer on reddit.

“Deer are smart enough to obey stop signs … now only if the drivers in my neighbourhood had the same skill,” wrote another, echoing a common sentiment among those who weighed in.

“That deer is a better driver then most people,” added another.

Check out the super Canadian moment above.

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

Traffic-sign abiding B.C. deer caught on tape

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

