Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

Grape growers have long sought to protect their crops from the effects of wildfire smoke and new research from UBC’s Okanagan campus is giving them new insights.

In a recent study, researchers at UBC Okanagan and their industrial partner Supra Research and Development examined what happens to wine grapes after they are exposed to wildfire smoke. They determined that volatile phenols—chemicals in the smoke that can give wine an off-putting smoky flavour and aroma known as smoke taint—are absorbed quickly and remain in the grape long after the smoke has cleared.

“The biology of how wine grapes respond to smoke exposure is poorly understood,” said Wesley Zandberg, assistant professor of chemistry at UBC’s Okanagan campus, in a press release.

READ MORE: Wine bootcamp, anyone?

“Winemakers know that grapes grown in smoky conditions can lead to smoky-flavoured wine although the grapes themselves taste normal, and how or why this happens has largely remained a mystery.”

To better understand the process, Zandberg worked with PhD student Matthew Noestheden and research associate Eric Dennis to collect samples of Cabernet Franc grapes after exposing them to simulated forest fire smoke. They then tested for the presence of volatile phenols at several time points after smoke exposure and in wine made from the same grapes.

“We found that once the grapes were exposed to smoke, the volatile phenols were rapidly metabolized by the grape and stored, in part, in a sugary form that we can’t taste or smell,” said Noestheden. “Once there, the concentrations remained unchanged in the grape throughout its development. Only when the grapes were fermented into wine could the smoky-flavoured volatile phenols be detected.”

READ MORE: Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

To ensure the experiments mimicked the real world as closely as possible, Zandberg, Dennis and Noestheden were careful to expose the grapes to smoke from locally sourced fuels, including Ponderosa pine and leaf litter from local forests.

“The composition of smoke can vary wildly depending on regional vegetation,” said Noestheden. “For example, Australian wildfires predominantly burn species of eucalyptus and wild grasses, which is very different from what we’d see in western North America. To benefit the local wine industry, we wanted to make sure we measured how grapes were reacting to ‘local smoke’.”

In addition to measuring volatile phenols in grapes over time, the team also tested whether overhead irrigation, a potential strategy to mitigate the effect of smoke exposure on grapes, was effective in reducing their presence.

“We washed the berries to simulate the use of an overhead irrigation system and we were surprised to learn that it didn’t seem to affect the concentration of volatile phenols at all,” said Zandberg. “The good news is that our study provides all the procedures and protocols necessary to test new mitigation strategies in the future. We intend to pursue these with our industrial partner, Supra Research and Development.”

Zandberg also said that they discovered something they weren’t expecting.

While the amount of free volatile phenols that can be detected by taste and/or smell increased in the wine when compared to the grapes, so too did the sugary forms, which are not detectable by taste or smell.

“We expected to see the sugary forms of the volatile phenols decreasing in the wine as the free versions increase, the latter being directly produced by the former, but instead we saw them both increassaid Zandberg. “That means something else is going on and the story may be more complicated than we think.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

Just Posted

Cowichan Capitals miss their chance against Bulldogs

Rather than making up ground, the Caps instead lost two of the three games

Shea broadcasting the need for Heart and Stroke support

“I was losing my speech; I could walk fine but I felt really odd, like I was a little bit drunk.”

Hot dog vendor upset he can’t operate in Duncan

City’s current bylaws do not permit food trucks or food carts

Editorial: Important to plan now for inevitable change in future hospital area

The building of a new hospital on Bell McKinnon Road will dramatically change the area.

Column: Headlines designed to make you read, also give the right impression

So how do we decide what the headline for a story is going to be?

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

Combat sexism, misconduct by voting in more women: former B.C. premier

Christy Clark is publicly commenting on recent resignations in Canadian politics

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Woman hit by car on highway allegedly ran into traffic

Incident happened early Thursday morning near Island Highway and Nanaimo Parkway interchange

Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Most Read