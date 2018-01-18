Survey says Tofino Bus All Island Express should change their name to Jeff

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Two days ago the team at Tofino Bus All Island Express asked their Facebook followers for new name recommendations.

At first the ideas were pretty tame such as “VI Express” and “West Island Express”, some even suggested just using “All Island Express.”

But then at midnight this morning David Taylor suggested “Jeff” as the new name.

Since then more than 1,000 people have commented supporting Taylor’s suggestion and making arguments in favour of choosing the name Jeff.

“Jeff is a fairly simple name and easy to work around and some of the best people I can think of are also named Jeff” wrote one commenter.

The Tofino Bus All Island Express now provides transportation services to most parts of Vancouver Island as well as a direct connection to Vancouver.

The North Island Express goes to Port Hardy, Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo, Victoria and Vancouver.

The Tofino Express goes to Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino.

And the Vancouver Ferry Shuttle goes from the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal to the Vancouver Bus Depot.

What do you think Tofino Bus All Island Express should change their name to?

 

Previous story
Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Just Posted

Storm batters Cowichan Valley but power stays on

Despite thunder, lightning, wind and pounding rain, only a few areas suffered power cuts

UPDATED: Women’s shelter not going ahead in Duncan

School district pulls back on former Charles Hoey school site

Tal Bachman, Lance Lapointe head to Duncan Brew Pub with Hometown Hockey

The event includes prizes and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to support KidSport Cowichan

Column: Connie Kaldor, Robbie Burns and more headed to Cowichan

Last minute notice of two great acts at the Duncan Showroom tonight

Column: Inspired for the coming year by what Canada could be

How do we maintain optimism?

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Coming up in Cowichan: Rain workshop, Joseph Mairs Memorial, timely film

Participants are encouraged to bring their roof dimensions

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Most Read

  • Survey says Tofino Bus All Island Express should change their name to Jeff

    The company asked and the people of Facebook answered