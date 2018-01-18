Survey says Tofino Bus All Island Express should change their name to Jeff

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Two days ago the team at Tofino Bus All Island Express asked their Facebook followers for new name recommendations.

At first the ideas were pretty tame such as “VI Express” and “West Island Express”, some even suggested just using “All Island Express.”

But then at midnight this morning David Taylor suggested “Jeff” as the new name.

Since then more than 1,000 people have commented supporting Taylor’s suggestion and making arguments in favour of choosing the name Jeff.

“Jeff is a fairly simple name and easy to work around and some of the best people I can think of are also named Jeff” wrote one commenter.

The Tofino Bus All Island Express now provides transportation services to most parts of Vancouver Island as well as a direct connection to Vancouver.

The North Island Express goes to Port Hardy, Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo, Victoria and Vancouver.

The Tofino Express goes to Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino.

And the Vancouver Ferry Shuttle goes from the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal to the Vancouver Bus Depot.

What do you think Tofino Bus All Island Express should change their name to?